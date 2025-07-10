Center for Workers Justice to close following “several external threats”

Iowa City-based Center for Worker Justice announced it would be closing its doors after more than 13 years advocating for low-wage and immigrant workers who were victims of labor law violations like wage theft.

The center is being closed due to “several external threats that led to irreconcilable divisions within the organization,” according to a press release from the Center’s Board of Directors.

The center has worked to combat wage theft in Johnson County, helped increase Johnson County’s minimum wage, and educated immigrant and low-wage workers on their rights.

“I have felt so privileged to work with the immigrants and refugees who were the driving force behind this organization,” Loxi Hopkins, the center’s spokesperson, said in a news release Wednesday. “At a time when some are disparaging immigrants, CWJ has been a vehicle for the caring strength of immigrant leaders who have improved our entire region. I am proud to have been part of the advisory committee envisioning what CWJ might become, and to see all that was accomplished through the years.”