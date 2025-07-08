Why Iowa baseball fans should be excited for the class of transfers coming to Iowa City

The NCAA transfer portal has become one of the most controversial topics in college athletics in recent years. The portal allows student-athletes to announce their decisions to transfer and helps coaches find players who want to leave their current programs.

Football and basketball are the main drivers of the transfer portal conversation, but the baseball portal might be the most beneficial for the athletes and programs alike.

While Iowa baseball had a very exciting and successful 2025 campaign, the end-of-season collapse dropped the Hawkeyes out of the national tournament conversation. Iowa finished 33-22-1 on the year with a 21-9 conference record, but ended the regular season on a 1-8-1 skid that included getting swept by Oregon for the regular season Big Ten title.

The Hawkeyes advanced to the semifinal in the Big Ten Tournament, but fell to UCLA to end their season. Iowa’s end-of-season Rating Percentage Index (RPI) was 78, well below many mid-major teams.

Following the collapse, many Hawkeye starters decided to enter the transfer portal and find new teams. While players entering the portal isn’t irregular, the caliber of Iowa’s departures was quite shocking for fans.

The NCAA baseball transfer portal window opened on June 2 and closed on July 1, giving athletes 30 days to make a decision. Among a handful of Iowa baseball transfers was catcher Reese Moore.

Moore was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2025, hitting for a .304 average and a .982 OPS with a team-leading nine homers and 45 RBIs. Moore entered the portal on May 30 with two years of eligibility remaining.

Moore committed to South Carolina on June 14, per his Instagram page.

Another key departure for the Hawkeyes was first baseman Blake Guerin, who entered his name in the portal with one year of eligibility remaining on June 14. Guerin hit for a .260 average and .968 OPS in 2025 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs.

Guerin started in just 20 games for Iowa last season and appeared in 49. While his reason for leaving is unknown, he likely wants to find more playing time, as he announced his commitment to South Alabama for his final season on June 30.

While the Hawkeyes lost some key players, they haven’t shied away from plucking pieces from the portal themselves. Iowa has landed commitments from five transfers this offseason, including a very familiar name.

Anthony Watts was the Iowa closer in 2025, pitching to a 4.72 earned run average with 45 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched. Watts, who was likely to become the Hawkeyes’ number two starter in 2026, surprisingly entered the transfer portal before withdrawing his name to return to Iowa on June 27.

Retaining Watts was huge for the Hawkeyes, as relief pitching was their biggest struggle in 2025. Iowa added two new arms from Illinois State, a team that beat the Hawkeyes twice last season.

Joe Husak, a North Polk graduate, announced his commitment to Iowa on June 12. Husak recorded a save against Iowa in the 6-5 Redbirds win on April 29 at Duane Banks Field. Husak tossed two innings against the Hawkeyes, recording three strikeouts and allowing just one hit to slam the door.

Iowa landed another Redbird pitcher just six days later, as Tanner Perry announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on June 18. Perry, a graduate transfer, posted a 5.61 ERA through 11 starts in 2025 and struck out 55 hitters through 51 ⅓ innings.

The added depth for the Iowa pitching staff provides a positive outlook for the Hawkeyes, as they try to fill the shoes of MLB Draft prospect Cade Obermueller and second-team All-Big Ten pitcher Reece Beuter.

With outfielders Andy Nelson and Ben Wilmes graduating in 2025, the Hawkeyes also added support for the outfield, securing Joey Nerat from Dallas Baptist. Nerat not only brings positive statistics but a winning culture, as DBU has been a premier baseball program for many years.

#Hawkeyes land outfielder Joey Nerat from Dallas Baptist. Nerat hit .285 with a .796 OPS in 2025 and had a .967 fielding percentage. Great pickup for Iowa https://t.co/WEfN35loz4 — Jackson Miller (@JMill42348) July 3, 2025



Nerat hit .285 with a .796 OPS in 2025 to go with a .967 fielding percentage with three outfield assists and 56 putouts. Nerat has one year of eligibility remaining, as he will likely start for Iowa in 2026.

While the Hawkeyes have lost many key players from the 2025 campaign, whether via the portal, graduation, or MLB Draft, the transfers brought in should bring some excitement to Iowa City for 2026.