Letter To The Editor | Take the Hill: Overcoming Memory Limitations through Baseball and Identity

Memory molds us into who we are.

Whether we consciously acknowledge the depth of memory’s involvement in our lives and the consequential results it has on our choices or let memory take a more backseat, subconscious role, it is a main driving force of who we are, our aspirations in life, and where we are today. One of the unique, eye-opening instances of this is seen in patients with memory impairments like dementia, whom I have had the opportunity to witness during my time here at the University of Iowa.

As a volunteer in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Neuroscience Intermediate Inpatient Unit (NIIU), I have experienced a range of patient-care interactions. In the NIIU, patients have some variation of neurological issues. The unit is sort of a waystation for those undergoing brain or spinal cord surgery, or those who have suffered strokes or neurological traumas. They also treat a variety of autoimmune diseases concerning the central nervous system. Patients are often transported here to receive care that they may not be able to get at their local hospitals or living environments, and are generally residing there for more than a day.

This unit is distinguished from the Surgical and Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit (SNICU), in which the focus is geared more towards critically ill surgical/neuroscience patients who may need additional care in the form of sepsis treatment or treatment following multi-organ system trauma, for example. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are a hub for many diverse medical issues and provide life-saving care to many patients. Of these patients, one interaction, in particular, has stuck with me since its occurrence, frequently causing me to reflect on memory’s purpose in our lives and how it can connect us to our identity even when the brain’s functions may fail or fall short.

I was making my daily rounds on the unit one evening shift when I noticed an older patient who had been wheeled out to sit in the hallway. This was not uncommon, as patients would occasionally be brought out to the hallway to allow them more social opportunities. I could tell by his motioning to me that he wanted someone to stop and have a conversation with him, and after sitting down and exchanging pleasantries, I realized how true that assumption was. I spent the entire shift talking with him, and while the conversation may have brightened his evening, little did I know that it would permanently alter the way I view memory about our core identity.

At first glance, I was unaware of his condition or any memory impairments, since I was only a volunteer. So when he asked me to get him his daily newspaper after talking for a few minutes, I did not think anything of it and asked the clerk for the newspaper, hoping to fulfill his request. She told me matter-of-factly that there is no newspaper and the patient has no idea where he is, what year it is, or who the people around him are. I returned to the patient with an altered outlook, now to bring him comfort in whatever memory he was currently living in.

After I explained that we could not find his newspaper to try and calm his nerves, he eventually started talking to me about the days of his high school baseball team. However, something different stuck out to me about the type of memory recall he was experiencing. He was not reflecting on his past, but rather, his mind had transformed him into his high school self, his team’s pitcher. I was reconceptualized as his best friend who played on the team with him. I spent the rest of my evening talking with him about our upcoming game, our run at the state tournament, and how much our friendship means to us. The white hospital walls and beeping machines had been magically reimagined into a baseball dugout and the sounds of a cheering crowd; a female hospital volunteer had become his old best friend and teammate he loved so dearly. It was as if his memory overtook the current scene to bring him comfort and remind him of the people, things, and ideals central to his identity even after all these years.

Outside of my experiences at the hospital, I have experience with dementia within my own family and interact with a range of memory impairments in residents at my grandmother’s nursing home; however, this interaction was a new experience for me and put into perspective the magnitude of impact that memory plays on identity. My grandmother has dementia and has dealt with it for years; however, her form differs from the patient I interacted with. She remembers those she sees frequently and has general knowledge about her life. Yet, the patient has an incredible recall of memories and events. Despite the strengths of her memory, she struggles with discussing day-to-day life, events in particular. Her memory is defined by the environment in which she resides, both past and current. The pillars central to her identity, like family and church, are consistently recalled by her when her memory is failing her in conversation, and she feels unsteady in her mind.

Other individuals I have interacted with at her nursing home have complete memory loss that impairs their ability to hold a conversation at all and recognize anyone in their lives. In these instances, bringing them comfort in their surroundings and supporting them however possible was the most important. These people showed me yet another form of memory impairment and its impacts on a person’s life, with their identities seemingly almost entirely lost to them.

The time I spent with the patient in the NIIU is an experience I will never forget. The way a 19-year-old woman was reimagined into a man’s best friend for over an hour was remarkable to experience. I always thought of instances of shifting reality like this for individuals with memory impairments as more of a fleeting alteration, but he showed me the true power of identity and how strong a comforting force it can be when other pillars of life falter.

I played the role of his best friend throughout the entire conversation and noticed a definitive change in his demeanor and mood during our visit. When I sat down initially, he was aggravated, upset, and even trying to rip his IV out and walk out of the unit. After even an hour of talking with him, his mood had completely shifted, and I could see the peace on his face as he sat with his best friend and talked about their baseball game coming up, or so he thought.

How we see and define ourselves comes in many different forms. Whether it is a belief system consistent throughout our life, our parents serving as a pillar of support, a loyal best friend, or even a game that meant so much to us during our childhood. At first glance, I did not think too far into why I played the role of his best friend for him, but when I stopped to think about my best friend, I completely understood why. Few things in life bring true, unwavering comfort like a lifelong best friend, someone whose soul feels tied to yours in a way unparalleled by blood relatives or direct family members.

After the time I spent in this interaction, I have a renewed and strengthened interest in understanding the neuronal connections in the brain that play a role in memory impairment. I am eager to learn more about why people respond differently to their individualized experiences with dementia and which parts of their identities come to the surface through the mental cloudiness that memory impairments can bring. Specifically, I have a new passion for understanding how childhood memories and aspects of youth that shape identity reemerge for those suffering from memory impairments and the neural activity that allows these aspects of identity to keep them grounded in their overall sense of self despite a lack of memory on a widespread stage. Without this sense of identity, you become almost a shell of a person who is lost to themselves. Like the people at my grandmother’s nursing home, they had very little interaction with their environment and could not communicate with us or participate in the things around them. At least one of the reasons we have our memory is to help ground ourselves in a way that these people are no longer able to do so.

I am proud to know that my time in the hospital has left a positive impact on any patient, but specifically that I could bring comfort to someone whose mental capacities may leave them feeling restless, uncertain, and overwhelmingly lost. I may have brightened his evening, but he will never know how big of an impact he left on my life in exchange. I left that experience with a newfound appreciation for what identity means to a person, as well as the little things in life that truly make it count, transcending the brain’s limitations in memory and cognition; a steadfast best friend, and something so joyful like the baseball games of a boy’s childhood, played with heart and understanding of the true meaning of friendship.

— Ava Hunt