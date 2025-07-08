Increasing numbers of Iowans are completing the High School Equivalency Diploma program in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic

Since 2021, the number of individuals in Iowa who have received High School Equivalency Diplomas has increased yearly and is finally leveling off.

All of Iowa’s 15 community colleges offer the program to 16-year-olds who did not finish their high school diploma.

Kirkwood Community College, based in Cedar Rapids, has seen hundreds of students for the program each year, awarding 231 in 2024, a decrease from the previous year.

Community Colleges in Iowa issued 1,413 equivalency diplomas in 2021, and the number grew rapidly until 2023, when it hit a peak at 1,670 and leveled out in 2024 with 1,661 diplomas earned.

The Des Moines Area Community College has consistently had the largest number of graduates from this program, issuing almost 400 diplomas in 2024.

The process of getting an equivalency diploma differs by school. For those looking to pursue this diploma at Kirkwood, the first step is contacting the college. Stephanie Hasakis Flaucher is the Director of Adult Education and Literacy at Kirkwood, who works directly with students who want to get their equivalency diploma.

“After a student indicates their interest, we will get them signed up for an information session, which takes around 45 minutes,” Flaucher said. “We talk about the schedule, the requirements, the equivalency test, and the whole process.”

If students are interested, Kirkwood enrolls them in Pathways to Success, a two-day workshop where students can identify barriers that might affect their schooling, career, and long-term goals, complete digital literacy assessments, and learn study techniques. Following this session, students are required to take two tests, one in math and one in reading.

Flaucher said the test scores are used to organize the students’ classes, with most students enrolling in a math or English class.

“We measure progress as they go through with post tests of these classes,” Flaucher said. “The tests measure how students are growing…how much they are learning.”

After students are proficient, they are required to take five official practice tests in math, reading, writing, science, and social studies before they take the final test.

The length of time it takes to receive an equivalency diploma can vary from a few months to a few years, depending on the student. Flaucher reports that there is no exact timeline when it comes to the completion of the program.

“I would say the average amount of time it takes people is a year,” she said. “Our students are starting from all different points in education…someone who dropped out in their senior year of high school would have less work than someone who dropped out sophomore year.”

The HiSET, or the test to get an equivalency diploma, test fee is around $15 and can be taken no more than three times in one calendar year. Due to the fees and limited number of test attempts, advisors work with these students to make sure that when they go to take this test, they are ready.

Flaucher said that over a hundred people have already signed up for this coming year’s high school equivalency diploma program and expects the numbers to grow even more when fall classes begin.