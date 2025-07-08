The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

IC extending fare-free bus program into 2026

The program will be reviewed as part of the annual budgeting process for the city.
Liam Halawith, Summer Editor
July 8, 2025
Emma Calabro
An Iowa City Transit bus is seen on Madison street in Iowa City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Ridership has been on the rise since a fare-free program was put into place

The City of Iowa City will extend its fare-free bus program until the end of fiscal year 2026 after seeing a net increase of 68 percent in ridership over the duration of the two-year pilot program, according to a Monday news release.

The program started as a pilot project in the summer of 2023 and the program has seen a 710,000 ride increase annually. The program was designed to increase ridership, remove barriers to public transit, and reduce climate emissions.

According to a news release from the City of Iowa City, ridership will have reached 118 percent of pre-pandemic transit levels, outpacing the national trend for transit ridership which sits at 85 percent.

The program has equated to $3 million in bus fare savings since it began, the release stated. It also resulted in a drastic decrease in the number of vehicles driven within city limits between 2023 and 2024, cutting the number down by 1.8 million.

