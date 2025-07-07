Photos: America 250; Trump visits Des Moines

President Donald Trump came to Des Moines, Iowa to kick off the America250 celebration. The kick-off event was held on the Iowa State Fairgrounds and featured numerous speakers, including speeches from the Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, Senator Joni Ernst, Senator Chuck Grassley, Attorney General Brenna Bird, and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

Food and water was provided to attendees by the Iowa State Fair.

President Trump spoke about the America250 celebration and the ‘big beautiful bill’. The bill was passed by the House of Representatives hours before the celebration, and was signed into law by President Trump the following day.

America250 will be a year long celebration with festivities marking the various events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 1776. July 4th, 2026 will mark the 250 year anniversary of the United States of America.