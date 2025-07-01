Former Coralville police chief Shane Kron to grand marshal 4thFest parade

Former Coralville Police Chief Shane Kron has always loved the 4th of July. Despite how busy it was at the police department, he always loved Coralville’s 4thFest celebration.

“Nothing gets me excited like the Fourth of July,” Kron said. “I love the parade, the fireworks, the park, the vendors, and the ice cream — everything about the Fourth of July is the best.”

Kron served in the Coralville Police Department for 34 years, seven of those as the Chief of Police, where he helped plan the annual 4thFest that has been a community fixture since the 1970s.

Kron said year after year they would pick parade grand marshal’s but he never thought he’d be picked for the role. This year, the 4thFest committee picked Kron, after he retired from the force last year.

“They texted me and I said, ‘Surely, there’s somebody better’ —I’m honored,” Kron said. “I’m really honored. But, I gotta think there’s somebody more deserving out there.”

Kron said that he’s done some pretty neat things in his 34 years on the police force, but being grand marshal might be the neatest.

“The Police Department has given me opportunities that I would not have ever had doing anything else,” Kron said. “But this is pretty cool. This is going to rank right up there with some of the neatest things I’ve ever been involved in.”

Kron is honored to be involved with planning the festival one last time after helping lead the festival for nearly a decade.

Kron, who grew up in Iowa City, has fallen in love with Coralville over his last 34 years on the force. He’s seen the community grow from a bedroom community of Iowa City to a hub for business and commerce in the Iowa City metro.

“I mean, you just, you wouldn’t recognize it from 30 years ago,” Kron said. “Most of Coralville has been remade during my career.”

Kron joined the Coralville Police Department after working for 10 months in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at the jail. He said he knew he wanted to join the Coralville Police Department because of the culture of respect and service they displayed when dropping off arrestees at the jail.

A spot opened up in the Coralville Police Department and Kron decided to apply. He worked his way up from patrol to sergeant, lieutenant, and finally police chief. Kron said he never sought to be police chief when he first started; instead, he came into the department at a pivotal moment and was willing to take on the responsibility.

During his tenure, not only has the city grown, but so has the police force.

That same police force helps the 4thFest go off without a hitch every year.

Jazz Fest, 4th Fest to bring festivities to IC Metro

The Coralville 4thFest is one of the largest 4th of July celebrations in the area, with a fireworks show on the 4th, a free concert on July 3, and a carnival throughout means fun for the whole family.

Iowa City will host a Jazz Festival downtown on July 4 through 5, with a fireworks display on the pentacrest on July 5.