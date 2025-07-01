Five-time Grammy Award-winning guitarist Mark Lettieri to take JazzFest stage

Mark Lettieri, a five-time Grammy Award-winning guitarist from Fort Worth, Texas, is set to take the Strauss Community Stage at the annual Iowa City Jazz Festival on July 5.

Alongside his quartet, the Mark Lettieri Group, Lettieri will be performing a wide variety of music, both new and old, including songs from his recently released album, “Can I Tell You Something?”

For Lettieri, his music journey began at the age of 12, when he started making noises and exploring on his dad’s old acoustic guitar.

“It was this serendipitous connection of me discovering his guitar, but also listening to music I was finding on my own and being inspired by that,” Lettieri said.

Over the years, Lettieri has gone on to become a member of leading instrumental bands Snarky Puppy and the Fearless Flyers, release nine albums as a leader, and record alongside a myriad of artists.

“I never looked back. I never questioned whether I liked doing it or anything,” Lettieri said. “It just immediately was a huge part of my personality and identity.”

Alongside Snarky Puppy, Lettieri has won five Grammy Awards:

Best R&B Performance for “Something” featuring Lalah Hathaway in 2014;

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for “Sylvia” in 2016;

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Culcha Vulcha in 2017;

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for “Live at the Royal Albert Hall” in 2021;

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for “Empire Central” in 2023.

Lettieri also received his first nomination as a solo artist in 2022, when his album “Deep: The Baritone Sessions Vol. 2” was nominated for “Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.”

Despite his recognition and getting to travel the world, Lettieri said the most rewarding part of his career is seeing how people react to the content he creates.

“I always made music because I like to hear it, but the fact that other people like to hear it is always kind of shocking to me,” he said.

Since learning the guitar, Lettieri has recorded and performed a little bit of everything — from hip hop, to country, to progressive metal, to Indian, to electronic dance music — but still has his favorite genres.

“I like anything that grooves really hard and is funky, or anything that has that rock energy,” he said.

Leading up to his performance at the Iowa City Jazz Festival, Lettieri wants possible audience members not to expect singing from him or his band members—it will solely be an instrumental performance.

“It’s definitely a rock band energy, but presented with some jazz harmony, some funky groove, and a lot of guitar,” Lettieri said.

Even when he isn’t jamming out, Lettieri stays involved in the music scene as an instructor and producer and helps demonstrate and develop various musical equipment.

As a developer, he has collaborated with several brands, including his signature Fiore electric guitar with Paul Reed Smith Guitars, the MeLody overdrive pedal with J. Rockett Audio Designs, and the NewWave chorus pedal with Jackson Audio. He has also partnered with Apple to produce downloadable guitar loops for Logic Pro and GarageBand.

As an educator, Lettieri offers online guitar courses through platforms like JamPlay, Brett Papa, Guitareo, and Soundslice, along with print lessons in Premier Guitar Magazine.

Although Lettieri has made a name for himself in the world of jazz music, he said nobody cares about his guitar solos or Grammys at home.

“When I’m home, I’m Dad. That’s my big passion—dad and husband,” he said.

Lettieri’s music career and time on the road keep him busy, but his other hobbies include cooking, staying in shape, and hanging out with friends and family.

“Every day there’s a new adventure,” he said.

The Mark Lettieri Group will take the Strauss Community Stage at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.