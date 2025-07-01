Country musician Phil Vassar to headline Coralville’s 4thFest

Popular Nashville country artist Phil Vassar, known for his songwriting for country giants like Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson, will headline Coralville’s 4thFest on July 3 for a free concert in S.T. Morrison Park.

Vassar, born in Lynchburg, Virginia, grew up in a family with music in their veins. Vassar said that music has shaped his life since childhood and has helped him develop his unique style.

The gospel and bluegrass influence from his roots in Lynchburg, and artists like Elton John, have shaped much of his style today. Vassar may have started on guitar but eventually fell in love with the piano, using the instrument to create and blend new melodies. His ability to blend melodies attracts fans of all genres, Vassar said.

Vassar said he had known that he wanted to pursue music since he was a kid. Growing up singing and writing songs fueled his goals. With his passion for music growing by the day, Vassar left for Nashville after high school and didn’t look back.

“I always knew [music] is what I wanted to do,” he said. “I tried deciding between New York and Nashville… everyone’s trying to talk you into different places, but Nashville was where I wanted to go and I made the right choice.”

Vassar said going to Nashville as the natural choice. With some of his idols like Billy Joel and Ronnie Milsap’s influence on his music, he knew Nashville was in his future.

“It just seemed like home. As soon as I moved there, it was just great…New York and LA are so big and so far away, so it was a comfortable move,” he said. “ The city is a lot bigger now since I’ve lived here. It’s just blown up.”

Vassar’s career has been extremely successful over his 25 years in the industry. He has had hit songs and performed at places all over the world.

His career started taking off in the mid-90s. He signed a publishing contract with EMI and wrote songs for country stars like Collin Raye and Tim McGraw. By 1998, Vassar had signed a record deal with Arista and received ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year Award in 1999 and 2001.

He has nine albums under his belt and isn’t planning on stopping.

In 2023, Vassar went through a life-altering health scare that recast his outlook on life. While recovering, he took some time to think about the future, deciding that he needed to take things slow, Vassar said. His recovery triggered a shift toward a calmer, more grateful life. Vassar explains that he’s learned to enjoy the moment rather than let it pass him by.

Currently, Vassar is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his hit song “Just Another Day in Paradise,” and is on the road for the “25 Years of Paradise” Tour.

His show includes both his songs and covers of his musical icons like Billy Joel. Even if these songs are decades old, Vassar said he’s happy to see people of all ages singing along.

Although Vassar isn’t from Iowa, he’s traveled through the state and has made friends along the way, noting the kindness of those from the state.

“I’ve been to Iowa loads of times. I look forward to playing; these people are just the best and so nice,” Vassar said. “They’re honest folks. I’m looking forward to getting back up there. I’m going to have fun and I hope everyone else does too…that’s what I play for and that’s what it’s all about.”