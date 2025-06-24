President Trump to visit Iowa State Fairgrounds on July 3

President Donald Trump will visit the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 3, to kick off a series of celebrations across the U.S. for America’s 250th anniversary next year.

Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. with pre-remarks programming beginning at 5 p.m.

The Iowa event is one of 56, with each state and territory hosting a celebration throughout the next year “culminating in the most monumental celebration our country has ever known,” according to a news release from the planning committee.

The programs are designed to “engage communities nationwide, creating lasting memories and a renewed commitment to America’s future,” according to event organizers. The event will preview these initiatives.

“America250 is proud to host this historic kick-off event in Iowa, in keeping with President Trump’s commitment to provide a grand celebration worthy of the momentous occasion of America’s 250th birthday,” said Ambassador Monica Crowley, Principal Media Representative for America250. “This special event serves as the magnificent start of a dynamic, year-long commemoration across our beautiful country, unveiling a vision for a renewed commitment to America’s future.”

Days after Trump won the 2024 election, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that in Iowa, “we stand ready to host the Great American State Fair!”

She reposted a 2023 tweet from Trump saying he will host a “Great American State Fair” in Iowa to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary.