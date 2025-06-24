Iowa City City Councilor Megan Alter announces reelection campaign

Iowa City City Councilor Megan Alter announced she will seek reelection on Tuesday for her at-large seat in the 2025 local elections, set to be held on Nov. 4.

Alter has served on the council since 2022 and has advocated for expanding childcare options in Iowa City, investing in affordable housing, and revitalizing the east side of Iowa City.

During her time as a city councilor, the council has also introduced fare-free transit, eviction prevention programs, investment in affordable housing, and a wage enhancement program for childcare workers.

Alter, in a statement to The Daily Iowan, said she is also looking to expand mental health support in Iowa City.

“Since the state is so abysmal in its care for residents in need, we must look for local solutions,” Alter said.

Alter said if reelected she would continue her leadership in a forward facing plan for the city.

“Quite simply, we must — and I do — consider how best can we make the pieces fit together to make our city even better now and for the future,” Alter said.

Alter previously served on the Housing and Community Development Commission for the city from 2018 to 2021.

She currently resides in the South District of Iowa City and works as a Director of English Language Arts at ACT, Inc.