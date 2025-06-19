Three new cases of measles identified in Johnson County Thursday

Two unvaccinated children and an unvaccinated adult were added to a growing list of confirmed measles cases in Iowa, according to a Johnson County Public Health news release Thursday.

The two unvaccinated children and one unvaccinated adult contracted the virus through household contact to the unvaccinated child who was confirmed to have measles on June 11. The child contracted the disease during international travel and visited local stores during the symptomatic period. So far no cases from close contact in those local stores have been reported.

The three new cases makes the state’s total number of cases six this year. Five of those cases were reported in June, all of which were in eastern Iowa.

According to the news release the three new cases are stable and recovering at home.

Officials say that they are still monitoring other contacts of those exposed to the initial case on June 11.

Officials recommend contacting your medical provider by phone for further guidance if you develop symptoms.

Symptoms may occur seven to 14 days after exposure and include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Small white spots inside the mouth

Red rash that starts on the face and travels downwards.

Officials advise the best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is to ensure your measles vaccinations are up to date.