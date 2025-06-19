The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa to receive $37.8 million in new opioid settlement with Purdue Pharma

Iowa was one of 50 states and six U.S. territories to enter into the agreement with the pharmaceutical giant that made the addicting opioid OxyContin.
Liam Halawith, Summer Editor
June 19, 2025
Ava Neumaier
The exhibit Drug Addiction: Real People, Real Stories, is seen at the Old Capitol Museum on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The exhibit is a part of a national nonprofit, The INTO LIGHT Project, and seeks to humanize the victims of overdose with sketched portraits, biographies, and pins. The exhibit will be open until December.

Local governments and the State of Iowa are expected to receive $37.8 million from a multi-billion dollar settlement with Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, and its owners, the Sackler family, after the settlement was finalized Wednesday. 

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird was one of 56 states and U.S. territories attorneys general to sign onto the $7.4 billion settlement that will bring in funds to help combat the opioid crisis over the next 15 years. 

The settlement also ends the pharmaceutical giant’s ability to make opioids and ends the Sackler family’s control of the company. Purdue Pharma made and aggressively marketed the highly addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin for decades. 

“OxyContin is an extremely harmful and addictive drug; lives have been lost and families forever changed because of its devastating effects,” Bird said in a statement Wednesday. “Although a bittersweet victory, the nearly $38 million in settlement funds will continue Iowa’s fight against opioid addiction as we work to end the cycle of addiction and aid in recovery.”  

The Iowa Opioid Settlement Fund will receive $18.9 million over the next 15 years and $18.9 million will be distributed among local governments. 

