Black Voices Project to host annual Juneteenth celebration

Exactly 160 years after the last of the slaves was freed, Black Voices Project, an Iowa City based nonprofit, is commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. with the annual Juneteenth celebrations.

On Thursday, June 19, from 1:00-9:00 p.m., Black Voices Project will host the 2025 Juneteenth celebration in the South District Market parking lot.

Event coordinator Royceann Porter said the event is meant to celebrate an important moment in history.

“Juneteenth marks the day of June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African Americans in Jefferson, Texas finally received word that they were free—more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation,” Porter said. “So it’s a symbol of delayed justice, but also of enduring hope and freedom.”

For the first time, the event is moving from downtown Iowa City to the South District, which Porter said is the heart of the Black community in Iowa City.

“It was intentional and necessary to bring it back there,” she said. “The celebration is more than just a festival for us—it’s a time for us to honor the strength of our ancestors and reflect on how far we’ve come.”

For 2025, the theme is “Reckoning: Reclaiming the Past, Remembering Black Voices, Reshaping the Future.”

According to a press release from the city of Iowa City, the theme “centers community healing, historical truth, and the ongoing pursuit of justice and equity.”

The celebration will include a Juneteenth fashion show, community storytelling and spoken word, music, and dance performances throughout the day.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague, the city’s first African American mayor, will deliver a message of unity to those in attendance. Porter said she is excited for the community to hear Teague speak.

“A lot of people don’t even know who the mayor is. They’ve never met him,” Porter said. “To be able to put him out there, introduce him, and let people see what he does and what he’s done for our community—it’s wonderful.”

Kevin B.F. Burt, an acclaimed blues musician, will headline the live performances, delivering a message of hope, resilience, and cultural pride.

In addition to entertainment, those in attendance can enjoy food from several local black and brown-owned food vendors, including Royceann’s Soul Food, Gyro Hicks, Rodney’s Jamaican Jerk, Da Flavor Unit, and Salih’s Kitchen.

Despite the work that went into making the event possible, Porter said she is excited to honor the significance of the day.

“[Juneteenth] reminds us that the fight for true equality and justice is ongoing,” she said. “We use it as a day of remembrance, celebration, and recommitment to our collective liberation.”