UI to renovate, expand Advanced Technologies Laboratory, Cambus maintenance facility

The Iowa Board of Regents is set to approve a number of renovations and additions to University of Iowa facilities on Thursday including the Iowa Advanced Technologies Laboratory, the Cambus maintenance facility, and Duane Banks Stadium.

The regents Property and Facilities committee approved the items via general consensus on Wednesday and the items go to a full vote by the regents on Thursday which is expected to be approved.

Iowa Advanced Technologies Laboratory

The UI plans to renovate and add a third wing to the Iowa Advanced Technologies Laboratory to modernize the 33-year-old building and make space for the UI’s growing computer science program.

The $28 million project would include the construction of a third wing onto the lab, which was part of the original design schematics when the building was built in 1992, but was not completed due to budget constraints.

It would also include the renovation of the building to include upgrades to the air handling system and renovations to create instructional and research spaces in the open space currently unused in the building.

The computer science major is currently located in the 112-year-old MacLean hall that is not suited for the more than $3 million in research the program brings in annually via contracts with the federal government.

The program has seen massive growth over the past decade and currently enrolls roughly 3,500 students each semester.

Cambus maintenance facility

The UI plans to use federal funds along with UI Fleet Services and UI Parking and Transportation Services funding to fund a $23 million project to renovate and expand the Cambus maintenance facility.

The project would allow Cambus to expand its capacity for indoor storage for buses and paratransit vehicles that need inside storage during winter months. The expanded capacity is needed to serve the expanding UI Healthcare enterprise.

The program is partially funded with a grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

Duane Banks Stadium Renovation

The UI also plans to continue their phased renovations of Duane Banks Stadium, which houses the UI’s Baseball program. The $5.8 million project is funded entirely by donations to the athletic department.

The next phase includes replacing the center bleacher and renovating the current press box.