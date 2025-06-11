Case of measles confirmed in Johnson County, third case in Iowa

An unvaccinated Johnson County child has been confirmed to have contracted measles, a highly contagious virus, after travelling internationally, state and local public health officials confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. The child visited a handful of local stores while contagious.

The Johnson County case is the third case of measles in Iowa this year and the second in June. These three cases include an unvaccinated central Iowa woman, a vaccinated eastern Iowa man that had travelled recently, and the unvaccinated local child announced Wednesday.

Public health officials advise that anyone who visited the following locations during the specified time period fill out a short survey to help public health officials advise on your personal risk of contracting the virus and offer public health guidance.

The infected child visited the following stores while actively contagious:

Costco at 2900 Heartland Drive, Coralville, on June 4 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Walmart at 919 Highway 1 W., Iowa City, on June 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Marshalls at 1451 Coral Ridge Avenue, Coralville, on June 5 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Officials advise to fill out the survey for each person who visited the above locations during the times specified above.

“Measles is the most contagious disease, but it’s also highly preventable,” said Dr. Robert Kruse, State Medical Director at the Iowa Department of Public Health. “The MMR [measles, mumps, and rubella] vaccine offers strong protection and helps stop the spread of illness. We encourage Iowans to check their vaccination records and take steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

If you were exposed and have symptoms public health officials advise you contact your medical provider for next steps. If you are in need of medical services public health officials advise to call ahead so special arrangements can be made to avoid exposing other patients.

Symptoms may occur seven to 14 days after exposure and include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Small white spots inside the mouth

Red rash that starts on the face and travels downwards.

Officials advise the best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is to ensure your measles vaccinations are up to date.

Local officials advise to talk to your doctor about moving up the second dose of the MMR vaccine if your child has only had the first dose of the vaccine.

“We’re concerned for anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated, but especially infants under one year who have not had a chance to be vaccinated yet,” said Jennifer Miller, a Disease Prevention Specialist at Johnson County Public Health. “This is why it is important that everyone else who can be vaccinated does so.”