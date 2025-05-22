Iowa approved for waiver limiting choices on food assistance

Iowans using food assistance will no longer be able to buy soda or candy using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program dollars after President Donald Trump’s administration granted Iowa’s request for a waiver on Thursday.

The waiver is one of two Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has applied for under the Trump administration as she aims to implement restrictions on public assistance programs. Reynolds submitted a waiver asking to place work requirements on Medicaid enrollees on April 15.

The ban on soda and candy will begin on Jan. 1, 2026 and Reynolds said the waiver is aimed at combating obesity in Iowa.

“Soaring obesity rates have brought our nation and state to a crossroads,” Reynolds said in a statement Thursday. “To promote healthy eating and protect future generations from disease — and to ensure SNAP fulfills its core function — we need a change.”

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a statement Thursday the initiative is part of Trump’s plan to “Make America Healthy Again.”

“President Trump has given our nation a once in a generation opportunity to change the health trajectory for our entire country,” Rollins said. “On my first day as Secretary, I sent a call to states to innovate, and [Reynolds] stepped up to take action. I look forward to signing even more waivers in the days ahead as we continue to restore the health of our country.”

Anti-hunger advocates argue that the restrictions limit parents’ choices and that beneficiaries should be allowed to make their own choices.