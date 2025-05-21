Two takeaways from Iowa baseball’s Big Ten Tournament triumph over Rutgers

OMAHA – The No. 3 seed Iowa baseball team took down No. 10 seed Rutgers, 4-3, in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday evening at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The triumph guarantees the Hawkeyes a berth in the semifinals against No. 2-seeded UCLA on Saturday and keeps Iowa’s slim NCAA tournament hopes alive.

Here are two takeaways from the Iowa victory:

Fast offensive start

The Hawkeyes got the ball rolling early, posting three runs in the first inning, forcing Rutgers pitcher Justin Shadek to hurl 41 pitches through the first frame.

Gable Mitchell recorded a one-out single and advanced to third on a wild pick-off throw by Shadek, and second baseman Caleb Wulf drove in his middle infield partner with a single to give Iowa the early lead.

A groundout by Daniel Rogers pushed across another run, followed by a bunt single by Kellen Strohmeyer to push the Hawkeye lead to three.

Mitchell led the way for Iowa with three hits — all singles. While the third-year shortstop didn’t record an RBI, he did score two of the four Hawkeye runs.

“Honestly, I just felt relaxed,” Mitchell said after the game. “Just the main thing, being on time, trying to get on top of the ball. I wasn’t able to do that in my last two at bats, but early on, I just felt in control. It’s something I’ve been trying to get back to, and I did it, so I want to keep that going.”

Strong outing from Obermueller

Iowa head coach Rick Heller gave the ball to ace pitcher Cade Obermueller, hoping his young hurler could respond after a difficult outing last weekend against Oregon. The junior surrendered eight runs on eight hits and allowed two homers against the Ducks, resulting in the first of three disappointing Hawkeye losses in the series.

With Iowa’s season hanging in the balance against Rutgers, the Hawkeye fan-favorire returned to his typical form. Obermueller held the Scarlet Knights in check throughout the night, striking out 10 batters and allowing only four hits.

Obermueller held the Scarlet Knights in check, as the Iowa City native struck out 10 Rutgers batters through seven innings, allowing four hits and no runs.

“Cade stepped up and pitched a game,” head coach Rick Heller said. “That’s exactly what we needed.”

Iowa faced Rutgers earlier this season, taking two out of three games, with the one loss coming with Obermueller on the mound. In that contest, the Hawkeye lefty tossed 5.2 innings and gave up four earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts in a 5-4 defeat.

While Obermueller’s results were much different this time around, his game plan didn’t change after seeing the Scarlet Knights once already this season.

“I’m just trusting my stuff,” Obermueller said. “If I go out there and execute the plan that we have basically every time, it’s going to work out in my favor.”

Up Next

The Hawkeyes will return to action on Thursday night in the final game of pool play action, where they will face off against the sixth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers at 9 p.m.

The game, which carries little meaning for both squads, will be televised on Big Ten Network. Iowa has already clinched the Pool C crown to advance to the semifinals, while Indiana’s loss to Michigan State eliminates it from a chance at the semis.