Projecting Iowa football’s 2025 kickoff times and TV destinations

As spring turns into summer, it’s time to start thinking about the 2025 Iowa football season.

The Hawkeyes will play one of their toughest schedules in years, with expected Big Ten contenders Penn State, Oregon, and Indiana all on the schedule. While Iowa’s game dates have been set in stone since December, kickoff times and television destinations are still weeks away from being announced.

Without further adieu, here’s my game time and TV network projections for each Hawkeye football game in 2025:

Week 1: vs Albany

The Hawkeyes have opened the season in the morning window for three consecutive seasons, and I don’t see that changing in 2025. Albany has been a respectable FCS squad in recent years, but the Great Danes don’t have nearly the same prestige as FCS powerhouses South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The Big Ten schedule doesn’t have many high-profile matchups to begin the season, but Texas-Ohio State and Utah-UCLA will likely take up two of the league’s national TV spots.

Iowa does carry a large television audience, but I just don’t see this one getting much attention from the networks. It is also required to play two games per season on Big Ten Network, so why not get one of those contests out of the way?

Prediction: 11:00 a.m. on BTN

Week 2: at Iowa State

The annual Cy-Hawk game has been played in the afternoon slot since 2018, but a weak Big Ten-Big 12 slate is probably going to push this game into the morning window. Rivalry games like this should never be played in the early spot, but when you look at the schedule, there may be no other choice.

Remember, Fox’s primary college football package primarily covers the Big Ten and the Big 12. Michigan at Oklahoma may be one of the most compelling matchups of the weekend, and though it features a Big Ten squad, Fox is not allowed to televise that game due to Oklahoma, an SEC team, hosting the game.

That leaves an open window for Fox and its Big Noon Saturday package, which always seems to feature some of the week’s best games in the worst slot. This could very well be one of the most anticipated matchups in the 71-year history of the Cy-Hawk rivalry, and yet it still likely won’t make its way out of the early window.

Prediction: 11:00 a.m. on FOX

Week 3: vs Massachusetts

There’s not a whole lot to say about this matchup. Iowa will either be riding a tidal wave of emotion after beating Iowa State or play with its hair on fire after a loss. Massachusetts is a perennial basement dweller in college football, and it’s hard to make a case for any of the Big Ten’s national TV partners to even consider picking this game up.

Prediction: 2:30 on BTN

Week 4: at Rutgers

Though these two teams met in primetime during the last matchup in Piscataway, I don’t see that repeating in 2025. Illinois- Indiana, Washington-Washington State, and Michigan-Nebraska are all more compelling matchups than Iowa-Rutgers, and will likely fill in at least two of the conference’s national television slots.

One could say this game screams 11:00 too, but the schedule-makers will give the Hawkeyes a much-needed afternoon game.

Prediction: 2:30 p.m. on FS1

Week 5: vs Indiana

Iowa seems to play a September game in primetime, so why not make it under the lights in Kinnick? While Indiana’s 11-2 campaign last season may have been a slight fluke, I really like what Curt Cignetti is building in Bloomington. The schedule sets up nicely for the Hoosiers to come to Iowa City 4-0, where they seek their first win at Kinnick Stadium since 2007.

Oregon-Penn State is the premier Big Ten matchup of the weekend, but that one will likely end up on Big Noon Saturday, much to the ire of football fans. That’s why I see the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers battling it out under the lights.

Prediction: 6:30 p.m. on NBC

Week 7: at Wisconsin

The annual Battle for the Heartland Trophy is never in the early window, and I think that trend will continue in 2025. Ohio State-Illinois, Michigan-USC, and potentially Indiana-Oregon will get the most love from the networks. Iowa State-Colorado might be a trendy pick for Big Noon Saturday, so expect Iowa and Wisconsin to again duke it out at 2:30.

Prediction: 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Week 8: vs Penn State

Penn State and Iowa always seem to have instant classics in Kinnick Stadium, so one would think this one is destined for primetime. Ohio State-Wisconsin may present some intrigue for the networks, but this game is the premier matchup of the weekend. Though this game deserves to be played under the lights, the weak slate for both the Big Ten and Big 12 will probably push this one to the morning window on Big Noon Saturday.

Prediction: 11:00 a.m. on FOX

Week 9: vs Minnesota

CBS has often featured rivalry games since gaining Big Ten rights. Iowa-Nebraska, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Iowa-Iowa State, and Purdue-Notre Dame have all been featured on the network over the last two years, and I have a feeling that they want to pick up the Floyd of Rosedale game.

There’s plenty of storylines here due to the natural rivalry, but remember what happened two years ago late in the fourth quarter during a Cooper DeJean punt return? Enough said.

Prediction: 2:30 p.m. on CBS

Week 11: vs Oregon

After missing out on primetime against Penn State, the Hawkeyes will get their night game against a loaded Oregon squad. The Ducks haven’t visited Kinnick Stadium since 1989, and both teams will bring a big TV audience. Combine that with an unappealing Big Ten slate, and you’ve got another electric night game at Kinnick.

Prediction: 6:30 p.m. on NBC

Week 12: at USC

USC’s location on the West Coast makes it difficult for the league to schedule their home games. Both Iowa and USC are one of college football’s most premier brands, but I don’t envision Big Noon Saturday picking up the game and airing it at 9:00 a.m. PST. The afternoon window is also tricky for the same reason, so I think the league plays this one under the lights.

Prediction: 8:00 p.m. on FS1

Week 13: vs Michigan State

This game earned a surprising night game last year, and while I don’t think it will earn one again this season, it still presents an interesting matchup. Michigan State should go bowling under coach Jonathan Smith, and Iowa could still be in the race for the College Football Playoff depending how it navigates the rest of the season.

Though the Big 12 features a potential conference championship game preview in Arizona State-Colorado on its slate, I think the Hawkeyes and Spartans get a national TV game here.

Prediction: 2:30 p.m. on FOX

Week 14: at Nebraska

This contest is the Big Ten’s only Black Friday game, and just like 2023, I see this game taking place in the early window on CBS. The network will want to avoid going up against the Bears-Eagles NFL showdown later that afternoon, so I’m projecting an early kickoff for the Heroes Game in Lincoln.

Prediction: 11:00 a.m. on CBS