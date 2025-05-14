Press Box Banter | As spring series comes to a close

On this episode of Press Box Banter, we deliver the latest updates on the House settlement, recap Iowa Football’s spring practice, and overview how spring sports concluded their seasons. Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics, make predictions for upcoming games, and feature a special guest.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Brad Schultz, Matt McGowan, and Colin Votzmeyer and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on May 9.