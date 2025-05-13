Senior Column | The party is over

One of the first writers to make me fall in love with writing and journalism was Hunter S. Thompson. His raw, fictional, and grotesque way of telling stories was eye-opening to me in the way a narrative can be told by a writer.

But one article I read from him in my freshman year of college at DMACC has stuck with me throughout my college career. The article titled “When war drums roll” was published a week after 9/11 and chronicled his thoughts on the new state of the world. One passage has rung in my ear nonstop since I first read it:

“The poor bastards of what will forever be known as Generation Z are doomed to be the first generation of Americans who will grow up with a lower standard of living than their parents enjoyed.

“That is extremely heavy news, and it will take a while for it to sink in. The 22 babies born in New York City while the World Trade Center burned will never know what they missed. The last half of the 20th century will seem like a wild party for rich kids, compared to what’s coming now. The party’s over, folks…”

Winston Churchill said “The first casualty of War is always Truth.” Churchill also said, “In wartime, the Truth is so precious that it should always be surrounded by a bodyguard of Lies.”

That wisdom will not be much comfort to babies born last week. The first news they get in this world will be news subjected to military censorship. That is a given in wartime, along with massive campaigns of deliberately-planted “dis-information.”

Being Gen Z is a weird thing. We have grown up in an age of disinformation, rising wealth inequality, and increasing, to the point deadly, polarization in our country. The last two presidents picked to handle this were four times the age of Gen Z.

But what I have learned at Iowa is my peers’ ability to deal with what is ahead.

We are set to enter a world and country that is radically different from the one our parents and grandparents entered. I have seen firsthand The Daily Iowan committed to fighting the rise of misinformation that has plagued modern discourse.

One other figure I have learned about in college who has changed my viewpoint is the philosopher Albert Camus.

Camus preached the absurd to understand the irrational and meaningless of the universe and use it as a means of freedom. If everything means nothing, do everything.

Absurd is a potent word to describe our current age. As many long held institutions and values crumble, we have the ability to mold a new world that better reflects what we desire of it. While the few generations before us may have grown up in a better world, they did have full control of it.

With all that being said, I want to thank a few people who have helped me tremendously in my time at the DI. Executive Editors Sabine Martin and Jami Martin-Trainor for allowing my work to be published. My opinions editors Evan Weidl, Carson Hartzog, and Muskan Mehta for fixing a lot of my very raw work.

My fellow opinion writers for being brave enough to put their opinions on the internet.

And my family for being so supportive of my writing as well as my mom for reposting all of my pieces to her Facebook friends.

The party may be over, but the best lesson I learned at Iowa is that there is always next weekend to party again.