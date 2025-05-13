Senior Column | Looking back (and forward)

When I first heard of my fellow staffers writing these so-called senior columns, my only thought was “Wow, these guys are ancient!” Now, as I sit down, thinking that in just a few weeks from now I will be moving on to something much more exciting and scary, I have to say, it goes by fast.

I came into college when the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to wind down. For over a year, I was confined to my bedroom, which served as my school and social den. When I took my first step on the University of Iowa campus, I felt like I was on a different planet!

I joined The Daily Iowan as an arts reporter before shifting gears to photojournalism. With the pressures of school, though, I had to take a break.

I came back my senior year with a new goal in mind — television. Soon after, I was hired as a news reporter for DITV.

I was trained very briefly and then dispatched to my first story, a coverage of a traveling art exhibit. The sun was painfully hot that day as I carried a massive video camera and tripod, and I was feeling absolutely terrified. I told my friend later that day it took me fifteen minutes just to turn on

the camera!

Those first couple of months included me banging on another editing bay and asking the veteran reporters totally random questions but then getting sidetracked and talking for an hour about tornadoes. Yet, those were the moments I live for, having fun conversations and getting to know each other.

We’ve been through a lot. We’ve stayed up well past 2 a.m. covering elections, writing cute kicker segments and, perhaps my favorite moment, inviting Peep the cat as our guest on our morning show — and I was lucky enough to be an anchor that day. All these wonderful moments made me the storyteller I am now.

It wasn’t just the exceptional experience and thrill of journalism. The DITV community was something I am so proud to call myself a part of. The tech people, anchors, directors, reporters. We are all a diverse but caring group of students, and I am so fortunate to have that.

My News Director Johnny Valtman was the absolutely best person for that role. I have never met someone so devoted to telling honest news, and he taught me just how critical

storytelling is.

My career coach, Angie Looney, was also fundamental in teaching me and DITV the skills of being an honest but ethical reporter.

My buddy and the Managing News Editor Jack Moore is not only a gifted writer, but an incredibly kind leader. Stella Shipman, who I joined the DI with over three years ago is an excellent friend and super creative, and I am so excited to see their careers grow.

My friend Kayla Smith is one of the nicest people I’ve met in college and will do a fantastic job as News Director next year. I am also super stoked that Izzy Thier will serve as Assistant News Director. Both are very talented and kind hearted and that is how I know the DI will just flourish like never before.

I cannot wait for my next journey in life, but I am very sad to leave such a wonderful community. This was an experience I will always cherish. So, good luck everyone.

I’ll stay tuned for those 8:30 a.m. shows!