Senior Column | It took me a while to find my footing

In 2021, during the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, my parents and I were doing a self-guided tour of the University of Iowa. We entered the Becker Communication Studies Building and took the skywalk to the second floor of Adler Journalism Building. I peered down at The Daily Iowan and proudly told my parents that one day, I would work there.

With a new spark to embark on the world of college journalism and make an impact with my words, I did just that.

My freshman year, I joined the DI as a general news reporter with no experience writing or reporting in a journalistic standard. To this day, I credit the DI for teaching me almost everything I know. The next year, I continued as a news reporter and began work as a digital producer. I even served as Digital Editor during the summer of 2023. After completing this role, I decided to take a year off from college journalism. Despite having great experiences, I was personally feeling unfulfilled, unworthy, and completely unknowing of where I wanted to proceed in the future.

After spending a year as a production asisant at Iowa Public Radio, I found my spark again. When Jami Martin-Trainor invited me to come back for my senior year – in a role I spent the last year dedicating myself to – I couldn’t help but accept her offer. I knew I had so much to learn from her in a position that I was much more passionate about.

Jami has been nothing short of spectacular in her leadership. She is the kind of journalist I aspire to be. She can do it all. I thank her for encouraging me to get back in the saddle because I have immensely enjoyed this year. I always knew I loved to share stories; I just needed to find the proper platform.

In the last year, I have produced and conducted conversations with Iowans, Olympians, and athletes. I have learned more about sports than I would have ever dreamed to know, and I had to listen to my voice back a few too many times.

While I am not sure what the future holds for me, I have undoubtedly enjoyed my time as a college journalist. I have made friends and memories that will last me a lifetime.

It would be remiss of me not to mention the people who got me to where I am today. To my parents, my inspirations, my greatest achievement is not a level of distinction or a degree – it is making you proud.

Dad, thank you for encouraging me to follow my dreams. I promise not to give up until they come true. Thank you for your constant love and support. I’ll never be able to thank you enough for giving me opportunities that you weren’t fortunate enough to receive in your 20s. To my mom, thank you for being my shoulder to cry on, my guiding light, and the first person to read anything I write. Please continue to be my built-in editor for life. I love you both endlessly.

In all my work the last four years, I love to end every story with a quote, so here’s one I find comfort in as I close this chapter of my life: “It was the end of an era, but the start of an age,” from Taylor Swift.