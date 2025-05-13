Senior Column | Goodbye to all that

Over my past four years working at The Daily Iowan, I have learned that more than anything, people want to be understood.

As journalists, that’s our entire goal. Through interviews and observations and research and connections, we want to get at the core of our story — to understand the people and communities we cover. We don’t always get it right, but we try our absolute hardest. And when it works, it works.

There is truly nothing more intimate than being known, and journalists are hungry for that knowledge.

So, I shouldn’t be surprised that after spending the past four years in a newsroom, I have been able to know and be known by so many of my talented peers.

With that, however, comes the pain of saying goodbye.

I came into the University of Iowa entirely pessimistic about my collegiate experience. For the longest time, staying in the state I was born and raised in was my personal worst -case scenario. Now, it’s breaking my heart to leave.

This past year has been the ultimate manifestation of that. Leading The Daily Iowan has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life, and despite the late nights and stressful moments, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

I know I’m not a perfect journalist or a perfect writer or a perfect leader. But I love this place — and these people — with my entire heart, and I know that counts for a lot.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead such an ambitious and driven group of young people looking to make a change with their work. It’s undeniable that The Daily Iowan is chock-full of young people who are incredibly talented. What’s more impressive to me, however, is the sheer amount of passion and care that exists in this space.

To help cultivate that energy and work with people who give their whole heart to journalism and its craft is nothing short of beautiful, and it breaks my heart to say goodbye.

Now, I have a whole host of people to thank.

Marandah, I would be absolutely lost without you. I know we joke there was a print paper before you and there will be a print paper after you, but there’s no world where I get through this year without you by my side. Maddie, you are one of the kindest, most selfless people I know. You give your whole heart to everything you do, and I find that one of the most admirable traits a person can have. And Kate, I can’t wait to hear all of the strange stories and situations you’ve encountered when we reunite in the future. You guys have been my day-ones, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to grow with.

Bella, this goodbye is one of the hardest. There is no one else I would rather listen to Bruno Mars and go on mini-adventures with. You have helped make my senior year one of the best I’ve had, and in some of my darkest moments, you’ve been able to remind me there is good. It has been absolutely incredible to watch you step into your leadership role with such poise and skill, acting as the backbone for a community you built. I’m going to miss you so much, and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you do.

Grace, you are truly one of the funniest people I know. I endlessly admire your honesty and genuine connection with the people around you. This year has been far from easy, but I know you’ve managed to excel through it all.

Shreya, I couldn’t ask for a better gym buddy. Your dedication to absolutely everything you do is awe-inspiring, and I am so honored to call you one of my friends.

Matt, I will miss you and your feminist literature so much. You’re one of the most reliable friends I have, and you’re going to kill it as sports editor.

And finally, I have to give one last thank you — and “I told you so” moment — to my mom. The University of Iowa was the absolute last place I wanted to go to college, but you told me to make the most of it. Thank you for supporting me through it all.

To me, college and journalism has been all about the people. It’s an honor and a privilege that it is so hard to say goodbye to all that.