Senior Column | Just say yes

DITV is a place that will always hold a special place in my heart.

As a freshman living on my own without many friends and with aspirations of becoming the next Al Michaels, there were a lot of things on my mind and a lot of things I didn’t know. Coming into DITV, it greeted me with opportunity.

Turn a package, you get to anchor.

Good, now what?

Do you want to go cover Iowa women’s basketball at Drake?

Yeah, now what?

How about covering a watch party for Marionette Miller-Meek’s midterm?

Yeah, what’s next?

Ambition and the ability to say yes in any way has led me to where I am now. I’ve covered Donald Trump, Caitlin Clark, Grammy-and-Oscar-nominated artists and met Hollywood movie directors, Emmy winners, and NFL players.

These experiences cannot be found in the best classroom on the planet, but rather in the simple act of saying yes and occasionally being at the right place at the right time.

While these experiences have advanced my career to enter the workforce at a top 50 market in Louisville as a producer, the heart and soul of the studio lies within the people. Through three years, I’ve met friends, not connections, to use somewhere down the road.

Everyone cares for everyone. Our studio has been filled not only with award-winning journalism but with laughs, memories, and friendships that will last a lifetime. As a director, these last two years have been a task to balance being in charge and being friends with the staff.

The main component is knowing what everyone is capable of and pushing them to be the best they can be. This is a job that’s filled me with every emotion available and I walk away not only with what I accomplished, but what I was part of.

There’s always something bigger than oneself, and if you can get a group to commit to that, the sky’s the limit.

What you put into DITV is what you get out of it, and I am gladly an example of that.

Thank you to everyone part of this journey and best of luck to those who continue to carry on DITV.