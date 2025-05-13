Jaden Bartlett, UI graduate, plans to continue political advocacy

Graduating fourth-year student Jaden “JB” Bartlett came to the University of Iowa for its political atmosphere. From a fourth-generation family farm in Iowa Falls, Iowa, Bartlett was looking for a hub of political activity and a vibrant, dynamic, and diverse community.

Over the course of his four years at the UI, Bartlett placed himself at the center of campus, city, and county politics.

A double major in political science and English and creative writing, Bartlett sought out grassroots campaign organizing positions, a seat on student government, and get-out -the-vote efforts, to get involved.

Bartlett worked as a district organizer for the Johnson County Democrats during the 2024 election. He helped assist Democratic campaigns in the county, including Christina Bohannan’s fight to a congressional seat.

Bartlett took a community-based approach to this position, knocking on doors and talking with people about the county’s Democratic candidates, and recruiting volunteers to join the effort.

He has also served on Hawk The Vote as executive director, Walk It Out, Undergraduate Student Government, or USG, and as a peer mentor for the political science department.

Being active on campus during massive political moments, such as the Iowa caucuses and the 2024 presidential election, Bartlett said his two favorite political moments were seeing his hard work through Hawk The Vote shine on election night and helping Iowa City City Council Oliver Weilein’s campaign.

As executive director for Hawk The Vote, Bartlett organized an election night watch party in November, and he said the moment was a culmination of the end of his term.

“It felt very full-circle on two levels. We were at the end of this massive, consequential election cycle that is going to have really big ramifications one way or the other. And it felt very cool in the moment to be with other people who are passionate about that and sharing that space,” he said. “It also stood out personally just because here I am nearing the end of my time in Iowa, and feeling that sense of pride of what I’ve been able to involve myself in, and the change I’ve been able to enact while I’ve been here.”

Bartlett volunteered on Weilein’s campaign for city council, who won the Iowa City City Council District C seat in a special election in March.

Weilein won by just over 60 percent of the vote, yet due to his lack of a political background was considered by many to be an underdog in the race.

“It’s not very often that you see a really young progressive voice like him be successful in races like that,” Bartlett said. “It was really neat to see a grassroots person like that rally so much support and win by the margin that he did.”

Recognized for his involvement and impact on campus and the community, Bartlett received one of the two 2025 undergraduate Hancher-Finkbine Medallions, an award used to recognize students for dedication in leadership, learning, and loyalty.

Bartlett said he was typing away at his desk at HSPS Legal Services in Coralville, where he works as a legal clerk, when he received the notification that he won the award.

He said he did a “straight out of a cartoon” double take at the notification and felt very humbled.

“It’s obviously nice to be recognized. And I think there’s that element of it that it feels good to have visibility for the work that you’re doing,” Bartlett said. “More than anything else, what it signaled is that what I was doing was impactful, and that’s what I cared more about.”

Nicholas Martini, the UI director of undergraduate studies and political science lecturer, helped nominate Bartlett for the award.

“We had nominated him because he does so much,” Martini said. “He exemplifies the university, so we thought he would be a good fit, and we were very excited that the university felt that as well.”

Martini said Bartlett has been very focused and committed to making a positive impact on the university, and he is an amazing student-citizen for the community and campus.

Working with Bartlett during his time at the UI, Martini said he has never seen the graduating senior in a bad mood.

“Every time I see him, he’s got a smile on his face. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him upset,” Martini said. “I think he’s really enjoyed his time here, and I think he’s found it to be really valuable for him, and I think that he really enjoys the fact that he’s done a lot to try to make a difference.”

Bill Nelson, the USG advisor and associate dean and executive director of the Iowa Memorial Union, chairs the selection committee that awards the Hancher-Finkbine Medallions.

Nelson said the medallion is arguably one of the highest awards bestowed by the university, and Bartlett receiving the award is a testament to his leadership, academic record, and character.

Nelson met Bartlett through USG and got to know him on a personal level after the pair started to get lunches together.

“[He’s] very positive, very open to conversation, good listener, and then results -oriented,” Nelsons aid. “JB, he gets the job done in very thoughtful ways, too.”

Through USG, they worked together on several projects, including Bartlett spearheading an initiative to arrange a campus visit with the Iowa Board of Regents.

Bartlett made a bid for USG president his senior year and lost the race. But Nelson said having the courage to put his name in the ring and stick his neck out speaks for itself.

Nelson described Bartlett as a university citizen, which Nelson explained as having a willingness to look for the greater good in an institution.

After graduation, Bartlett will work full-time at HSPS Legal Services in Coralville and apply to law schools with the intent of attending in fall 2026.

Bartlett said he plans to work in the public policy field.

His advisors, Martini and Nelson, see a bright future for the graduate.

Martini said Bartlett has a strong profile for law schools, and he is excited to see how Bartlett will better the next community he is a part of.

Nelson said Bartlett and his peers in the graduating class are the future, and their engagement with political activity is very important.

“I have every confidence in the world that he will achieve his lifetime goals of getting a law degree, being as civically engaged in a variety of ways,” Nelson said. “I see him as a difference-maker.”