Amritha Selvarajaguru discusses her time with the English Society and literary magazines.

Amritha Selvarajaguru’s creative writing journey began long before her time at the University of Iowa. Selvarajaguru recalls writing and education always called to her, and the UI’s acclaimed creative writing program was a massive draw.

Selvarajaguru made her mark in the English department almost immediately upon arriving. She attended her first English Society event less than a month into her freshman year — an open mic night where attendees were encouraged to share their writing.

“It was the first time I had ever performed poetry at an open mic before,” Selvarajaguru said. “It was an exhilarating experience, and the people there were so lovely.”

Selvarajaguru continued attending English Society events, eventually getting involved in leadership positions. Today, she is the organization’s president.

Still, Selvarajaguru wasn’t satisfied with a single extracurricular. She also made the rounds in the literary magazine circuit with positions in Earthwords, Snapshots, and Cave Writing, not to mention becoming an honors writing fellow and working with the UI REACH program.

“I really enjoy reading my peers’ writing and getting to show it to the world,” Selvarajaguru said. “That’s something I didn’t realize I wanted to be a part of until I was introduced to it.”

Selvarajaguru has a particularly unique relationship with Snapshots, having been present for its conception. The magazine was born out of conversations in Stanley’s Iowa Writers’ living learning community during her freshman year that evolved into a literary magazine designed for children.

“It’s such a cheesy thing to say, but I had a lot of great English teachers growing up that impacted my life and changed me for the better,” Selvarajaguru said. “But also, selfishly, I love kids. They’re so much fun to hang out with, and I love working with them.”

Next year, Selvarajaguru plans to attend the Art Institute of Chicago to work for an MFA in poetry. After that, she wants to teach high school English.

Current English Society vice president and future president Morgan Lally had nothing but good things to say about working with Selvarajaguru. Lally joined as a freshman last year and quickly appreciated the energy she brought to events.

“Amritha was always a light in the room, completely full of joy and very welcoming,” Lally said. “She’s the reason I kept coming back.”

When Lally got to know Selvarajaguru as an officer later on, her appreciation only grew.

“She’s always very prepared and organized, always thinking ahead of what she can do for her community,” Lally said. “Whether it’s helping fund, helping people come back, or helping people feel like they have a place, she always brings enthusiasm to the party.”

Selvarajaguru is currently student teaching, and she often discusses this with Lally.

“Every time I ask her about it, she’s always so proud of her kids,” Lally said. “Wherever she goes after that, I’d say she’s going to be amazing.”

Josephine Geiger-Lee, head of outreach at Snapshots, also spoke about her time working with Selvarajaguru. They were both crucial in its early days, as they both lived in the Iowa Writers’ Living Learning Community, the year the idea for the magazine was discussed, along with Noelle Franzone and Hannah Cargo.

“She jumped right in with us, she was excited about it,” Geiger-Lee said. “She was immediately willing to come on the journey. Snapshots wouldn’t be what it is today without Amritha’s contributions.”

Selvarajaguru serves as one of Snapshots’ illustrators, which Geiger-Lee appreciates on a number of levels. Since the two of them are both Asian Americans, they discussed the lack of diversity that often permeates children’s literature and how they can take steps to reconcile that.

“I’ve loved seeing her illustrations,” Geiger-Lee said. “I think Amritha has always made sure to draw in a very diverse way and show that kids of color exist in children’s literature. Huge props that she thought of that.”

At a recent English honors event, GeigerLee recalls a faculty member describing Selvarajaguru as “the heart and soul of the English Department.”

“Amritha 100 percent lives up to that,” Geiger-Lee said. “She puts her heart into everything she does and is one of the most wonderful people you’ll ever talk to.”