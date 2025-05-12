Rob Sand announces bid for governor

State Auditor Rob Sand announced he is launching a bid for governor on Monday.

Sand, the only Democrat to hold statewide office, has long been expected to make the bid for Iowa’s governorship.

“I’m doing it because we need more public service and less politics,” Sand said in a video posted to social media Monday. “A lot of politicians yap about making a place redder or bluer. I want Iowa to be better and truer.”

With Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds not running for reelection, the open seat is expected to be competitive.

A 2024 campaign filing revealed Sand has raised over $8 million with several million coming from his wife and in-laws.

Sand received over $8 million in campaign contributions last year including $4 million from Nixon and Nancy Lauridsen listed as Sand’s Father-in-law and Mother-in-Law, respectively, on his most recent campaign finance report. Sand also received a $3 million in from his wife Christine. All of the donations were made in April 2024 and June 2024.

According to a website by his name Nixon Lauridsen, Sand’s father-in-law, is the founder of Lauridsen group in Ankeny, Iowa, a food production conglomerate that has a world-wide presence.

However, Sand still received $1.6 million in small-dollar donations last year, according to the campaign finance report.

Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann said the millions in donations from family show he is “out of touch.”

“Iowa Democrats’ anointed king, Rob Sand, will undoubtedly be just another out-of-touch liberal pushing a radical agenda on our great state,” Kaufmann said in a statement Monday. “Make no mistake — Sand supports every extreme Democrat position, including higher taxes, allowing biological men in girl’s sports, and the Green New Deal, just to name a few.”

Sand has campaigned on his track record as a public servant and his work to save taxpayers money through the state auditor’s office.

Sand said Republicans are looking to serve special interest groups and not everyday Iowans. He said his campaign is open to everyone.

“Everyone’s welcome, because I think Iowa deserves to have a governor for all, and I bet you do too,” Sand said.