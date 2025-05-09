The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Feature on Iowa Softball’s Karl Gollan

A turbulent softball season through the eyes of the interim head coach.
Johnny Valtman, DITV News Director
May 9, 2025
