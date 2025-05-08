Students reflect on time at LLCs before closure

Following widespread anti-DEI legislation and mandates that have resulted in millions of dollars in cuts, office closures, job eliminations, and reductions in programming and training across Iowa’s public universities, the University of Iowa has confirmed the elimination of three DEI-related living learning communities, or LLCs, in its residence halls.

Rocio Gonzalez, a second-year student at UI, shared her deeply impactful experience as a member of a university LLC, where cultural exchange and community support have played a central role in her college journey.

For Gonzalez, the LLC has provided a unique opportunity to meet others who share similar cultural backgrounds, helping her navigate the challenges of being far from her home, Puerto Rico.

After having thoughts that Iowa wasn’t the place for her, she later found comfort, through the LLC, Unidos.

“It was a little bubble that I had of people with very similar backgrounds to me,” Gonzalez said. “I feel like more than anything, being able to feel comfortable speaking the way that I speak, and they would understand me, it was just amazing. It was incredible.”

One of the most meaningful aspects of the LLC for Gonzalez was the sense of belonging it provided.

“Before coming here, I had no idea how significant race and ethnicity were in the U.S. People here take it so seriously and are often very close-minded, which really shocked me. So, being in this LLC was not exactly a shield, but more like an oasis, surrounded by people who understand,” she added.

Unidos also provided Gonzalez with a space to connect to her Puerto Rican heritage. She recalled a memory of an event that was hosted with Puerto Rican music and food, she said, it felt like being at home.

However, Gonzalez’s experience in the LLC has taken a disheartening turn with recent news that the university plans to eliminate all cultural LLCs, including those that have been so integral to her experience.

“It makes me really sad that any freshman that comes in is no longer going to have those opportunities. I feel like we’re going backwards,” Gonzalez said.

The cultural scholarships provided through the LLC were also crucial for Gonzalez’s ability to attend the university. With the program’s elimination, Gonzalez expressed concerns for incoming students who may not have the same support system that she did.

“That’s literally the whole reason why I got to come to Iowa and come out of my island and get a better education over here,” she said.

In addition to cultural connections, the LLC helped Gonzalez form lasting friendships. She spoke fondly of her best friend whom she met through the program.

Despite the challenges ahead, Gonzalez remains hopeful.

“I’ve found my people here, and I’ll carry these connections with me forever,” she said.

For Melanie Flores, a fourth-year UI student and resident assistant, or RA, for the Unidos LLC, it wasn’t just a place to live, it was a family.

“I came to Iowa knowing absolutely nobody,” Flores said. “Kickoff at Kinnick my freshman year, that’s when we all really clicked. I finally felt like I had a group.”

Flores has spent her entire college journey in the Unidos LLC, first as a resident and later as an RA. From shared meals every evening to spontaneous group adventures, the community provided a sense of belonging that many students struggle to find at a predominantly white institution.

During her freshman year, a group of residents even traveled to Puerto Rico over spring break, an experience that left a lasting impression.

“It was nine of us. We stayed at our friend’s house for a week — it was amazing,” she recalled. “Just being together like that, it was more than a trip. It was a bond.”

As an RA, Flores found herself mentoring the next generation of students while still feeling genuinely included.

“They’re my residents, but they’ve made an effort to be my friends. It doesn’t feel like I’m just in charge,” she said.

That sense of connection became particularly important in the context of cultural identity.

“I was never hyper-aware of my appearance or culture before coming to Iowa,” she said. “But in Unidos, all that went away. It felt like home.”

As the Unidos LLC faces closure, Flores expressed deep concern for future students who won’t have the same support.

“I contemplated dropping out my first semester. If I didn’t have Unidos, I might not have made it,” Flores said. “It’s devastating to think others won’t have that lifeline.”

Looking ahead, she hopes the spirit of Unidos lives on.

“I just wish more people could have experienced what it’s like to live on a floor that feels like family,” Flores said.

Ana Zamora, a first-year student in the Unidos LLC, described the community as a tight-knit group where students could relate to one another through shared backgrounds and experiences.

When the university announced the closure of the LLC, Zamora and her peers felt blindsided. The decision, she said, reinforced feelings of being unsupported.

“It felt like everything was being taken away,” she explained, adding that many students relied on the space for emotional grounding.

Zamora said future students will miss out on an experience that made her feel safe and seen. While friendships made in Unidos will last, she expressed concern that without such a space, incoming students may struggle to find the same sense of belonging.