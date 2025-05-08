Five movies to watch this summer

The summer movie season is almost upon us — that special time of year when studios try to draw the biggest theater crowds by releasing franchise tentpoles, crowd-pleasers, and the occasional hidden gem. While we’re all undoubtedly hyped for the latest iterations of familiar properties like “Superman” and “Fantastic Four,” it’s also worth shining a spotlight on more under-the-radar films that deserve a trip to the theater.

The Phoenician Scheme: May 30

Before I even knew the title, this film was one of my most anticipated releases of 2025. Fresh off his first Oscar win for “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” Wes Anderson got right to work on his latest picture. In “The Phoenician Scheme,” Anderson channels more “The Grand Budapest Hotel” energy into the adventures of a wealthy businessman and his nun daughter facing competitors, terrorists and assassins. It’s been incredible watching Anderson’s house style evolve over the years, and his 2025 release is shaping up to be another win.

The Life of Chuck: June 6

After a successful festival run last year, Mike Flanagan’s “The Life of Chuck” finally lands a wide release this June courtesy of Neon. Based on Stephen King’s 2020 novella, the film chronicles the life of the mild-mannered Charles Krantz with three distinct acts covering three distinct periods of his life. The kicker? The three acts are delivered in reverse chronological order. King’s original story is a moving meditation on the multitudes we all contain, and frequent King collaborator Flanagan looks set to deliver another knockout adaptation.

Elio: June 20

There was once a time when the Pixar name alone was enough to summon droves of people to the local multiplex but save for recent franchise hits like “Toy Story 4” and “Inside Out 2,” the studio has been struggling to profit from original projects. Here’s hoping that “Elio,” their latest original following a young boy who accidentally becomes the intergalactic ambassador of Earth, has enough broad appeal to recapture some of that aughts magic. If you don’t want “Coco 3” and “Toy Story 6” to ever see the light of day, please support this film in theaters.

Animal Farm: July 11

If Pixar movies aren’t quite your speed anymore, perhaps you’ll look to the upcoming “Animal Farm” to get your animation fix. George Orwell’s classic story of rebel animals who overthrow their farmer and try to build a new society with mixed results has received adaptations in the past, but with Andy Serkis set to direct and an all-star cast including Woody Harrelson, Kieran Culkin, and Seth Rogen, just to name a few, the 2025 film has the potential to be the definitive reimagining of our generation.

Eddington: July 18

Ari Aster of “Hereditary,” “Midsommar,” and “Beau is Afraid” fame returns this summer with his fourth feature, having seemingly abandoned the horror genre for something a little harder to pin down. The film’s synopsis merely reveals a May 2020 standoff between a sheriff and a mayor in the small town of Eddington, New Mexico, and the marketing is similarly vague. Will Aster finally deliver a straight genre piece outside of horror? Will he craft another odyssey akin to “Beau is Afraid” that starts simple but descends into madness? Only time will tell.