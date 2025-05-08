Beyond Fashion Fest highlights the variety of arts in Iowa City

From May 2-3, the streets of Iowa City were filled with all kinds of art forms. A weekend of movies, slam poetry, and fashion shows took over downtown for Beyond Fashion Fest.

Established by Andre Wright, the creator of Wright Fashion House, the festival was born out of a desire to collaborate with the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

“With the young people who already support our organization and vice versa, I decided we could invite them as a part of it,” Wright said. “The idea was to go beyond fashion and to introduce all of these other elements, including comedy and film.”

Wright finds the fashion show held at Studio 13 to be one of the most remarkable local fashion shows and sought to bring a similar vibe. That show highlighted four streetwear lines in an exciting way, thus the idea to introduce other mediums into Beyond Fashion Fest.

One of the participants, Jade Aiuchi, also known as Garbich on Instagram, held his fashion show at the Dandy Lion on the second day of the festival.

Their collection was two parts, the first representing his ability and freedom to make art without fear, and the second representing the toll that trans people had taken based on the hurtful legislation.

During the show, Aiuchi did not see his pieces as he was backstage sending them loving and empowering energy and hoping for the best.

“It’s very rewarding coming out after the show and talking to the community that came out to see my art,” Aiuchi said. “Hearing their reactions fills me with joy.”

Wright was one of the audience members who reacted positively to the show.

“I thought his messages, given everything that’s going on in the country when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights, were really important and timely,” Wright said.

Another individual who was part of the festival was poet Donovan Beck. On the first day of the festival, he got to be a part of the slam poetry section along with Kelsey Bigelow, Yabsira Tekle, Ruth Thomas, and IC Speaks Youth.

Even though Beck knew the audience was able to score his performance, he said that he wasn’t really nervous about their opinions.

“Luckily, poetry spaces are the most welcoming spaces you can be. Slam is unique. It’s judging but it isn’t malicious,” Beck said. “When competing, my main attention is towards other artists and hearing their stories. I definitely understand how it can be nerve wracking.”

Growing up, poetry had helped Beck through his challenges with mental health. He found poets online like Rudy Francisco, Sarah Kaye, and Shane Koyzcan who offered safe spaces for him and inspired him to write. Seeing how these artists created a similar space in Iowa was beautiful to Beck.

“It’s very important that art of all kinds share spaces, it draws collaborations,” Beck said. “It was great just exploring and seeing all of the people out and about in the city.”

Beyond Fest Organizer Lexi Wells said the event was a busy and rewarding experience. Her highlight on the first day was the slam poetry event with IC Speaks and Beck.

“Listening to the poems they shared healed me in a way I didn’t know I needed. Poetry is such a beautiful art form, and their vulnerability inspired me greatly,” Wells said. “Seeing all three shows come to life was so fulfilling.”