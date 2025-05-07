Review | ‘Thunderbolts’ was good but not the greatest Marvel film

If I could say one thing about “Thunderbolts,” it would be that it hit hard, but not in the way I expected.

It is set after most of the original Avengers have been killed, zooming in on a team of antiheroes who need to save themselves after being left behind on a mission. With a star-studded cast, I went into this film thinking it would be amazing.

When I first heard actress Florence Pugh’s opening monologue at the beginning, I honestly thought “Thunderbolts” would hold up to what the trailer framed it as: an action-packed, unforgettable movie.

It delivered on the former, but it needed more character development for me to say that it can leave me with a lasting impact.

Looking into the past was a main theme of the plot, which opened up the floor for viewers to get to know each antihero one by one. However, only some of the seven got more airtime than others, such as Yelena and John Walker.

I wanted to learn who they all were deep down, and when I realized I wouldn’t, the emotional effect was dulled.

I knew the movie had a runtime of just over two hours, which would have probably made it hard for the director to seamlessly define each character while still going through the major plot points. I guess I can’t fault him for that.

One thing I do like about the team was the costumes. The team wears mainly shades of red and black, which is a stark contrast to what the original Avengers wear.

The “Thunderbolts” looked more like background characters, which was essentially what they were, just people who were ordered to do easier missions that were generally glossed over.

When John Walker first came onto the screen, the first thing I thought of was how he looked like a Walmart version of Captain America. Not even ten or fifteen minutes later, the characters sized him up and said the same thing. I basically predicted the joke before they delivered it — and my friend can vouch for me on that.

Upon more research, I realized that the Red Guardian was supposed to be the Soviet version of Captain America. It added to that feeling that the original Captain America was being recycled, and while both Walker and the Red Guardian were trying to fill his shoes, they would never be the same.

I also liked how the characters’ attacks were not up to par. They keep themselves from dying, but when facing an Avengers-level foe, I, unfortunately, didn’t think they stood a chance.

This went along with their vibe, as the asterisk at the end of the team name, “Thunderbolts,” meant that these guys are not the go-to heroes people first think of.

The best scene is toward the end when the team runs into trouble with one group member. I thought the sheer emotion and the fight to help one of their fellow antiheroes with loneliness hit hard, making the theme of mental health more impactful.

I knew before this watch that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would change, but it is going in a more unique direction than I originally anticipated. I’m excited to see where this cast goes next!