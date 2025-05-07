How the UI endowment braces for hardship

U.S. markets overall have seen losses in the last few months. There have been some gains, but largely, investment conditions have been poor.

A simple truth investors cling to, however, is the idea that the market will eventually regulate itself. Booms and busts eventually settle back to normalcy. By this logic, long-term investors may be reeling, but they may eventually be vindicated.

One such long-term investor is the University of Iowa, specifically the UI Center for Advancement.

The UI Center for Advancement is the name for the UI foundation, a nonprofit organization responsible for managing the UI’s $3.3 billion endowment, built on donations and long-term investment income. Like any college endowment, it is designed to fund long-term operations and resources for the university.

Endowment funds are generally dispersed to scholarships and individual departments for faculty purposes. However, some funds are put toward specific areas according to donors’ wishes.

Overall, endowment growth and spending are increasing on average for U.S. universities, and the UI Center of Advancement is facing steady growth — approximately 63 percent growth in its general endowment pool from 2014 to 2024 — though students continue to face increased tuition costs as decreed by the Iowa Board of Regents.

Tuition costs and the general growth of an endowment are not necessarily one-to-one, as various other costs and needs are laid out, which are covered by endowment funds.

Chief Investment Officer Jim Bethea said the center employs various investment strategies, but ultimately, they have been relatively comfortable. While market indexes like the S&P 500 saw unpredictable day-to-day losses and returns, the center’s long-term perspective allowed it to stay consistent.

Long-term returns from investment strategy are not instantaneous, but that fact is reinforced by past planning coming to fruition now. Bethea indicated the center’s strategy in the recent past was to increase the portfolio’s liquidity. Liquidity refers to how easily a financial asset can be converted to or sold for cash, and a general investment rule of thumb is that having more cash on hand will decrease risk during times of strife.

“We wanted to increase the liquidity in the portfolio, holdings of cash,” Bethea said. “So, we’ve done that, but I can’t say that this happened in the last 30 days or the last 90 days. This has been going on for a couple months to years, about how we’re thinking about things.”

Bethea joined the center 15 years ago and helped launch its financial investment team, which strategizes investments in both public and private markets.

The difference between public and private markets regarding investment portfolios is accessibility. Public markets can be easily traded daily with up-to-date valuations. Private markets, however, are less liquid and are typically only accessible to institutional or accredited investors, according to Linqto.

Liquidity in a portfolio can be crucial in times of uncertainty, as it allows a business or fund to continue investing, saving, and making decisions with cash on hand instead of idly watching a market roller coaster made of dollar bills.

However, in the short term, Bethea indicated issues in the portfolio may not be fully realized based on their reporting system.

A critical part of any investment is information. Fund and business reporting can illustrate strategies and their returns. Information can make or break individual stocks and businesses, and the reporting frequency can impact how information is perceived.

The center reports quarterly, meaning their last report of fund performance was at the end of March. Bethea said this can allow what may be a short-term “blip” to go ultimately unnoticed.

“If it reverses course by 6/30, it could just be a blip along the way, like a wild ride, but it doesn’t really affect anything, so we’ll see where it ends up,” he said. “We’ve got, you know, eight more weeks or nine more weeks or so, but we’re, you know, equity biased, and kind of along for the ride on some of that stuff, but a lot of the portfolio just doesn’t move.”

However, the endowment process does not rely exclusively on the work of the investment team. There is a system of financial reporting and fund management, which concerns itself more with individual donations.

Tara Sterba, the center’s financial controller, said donations and investment action go hand-in-hand in how an individual donation, for example, made for a scholarship fund, can sustain itself perpetually.

“The whole purpose of the endowment is to generate earnings to grow,” she said. “So, if a person donates toward a scholarship, and they want it to fund $20,000 a year in perpetuity, that balance needs to continue to grow.”

RELATED: UI business clubs, students react to the Trump economy

Ultimately, these efforts to retain donations and funds in the endowment must end up somewhere; the endowment has a payout rate of approximately 4.5 percent of the endowment’s value, she said, which goes out to scholarships and professors; though, denominating among faculty is the next tier past the endowment’s initial disbursements to individual departments or colleges on campus.

A typical system most endowments use is called a banded inflation method, which measures total spending from the previous year, in terms of inflation, or the Consumer Price Index, which Sterba said was 2.9 percent in December, but with upper and lower boundaries on spending for responsible budgeting. Sterba noted that because of this strategy, the endowment and its disbursements are primarily measured by responsible use of funds.

“The impact to college really should be very stable from us because of the way that we structure our payout method on that banded inflation strategy,” she said. “So, it’s very stable, even as the market is volatile right now.”

Sterba said agreements between donors and the center are “legally and ethically restricted” to the intention behind the donation. Specifically, the center must draft legal documents that define a donor’s wishes for how the money will be spent, the center’s Vice President for Alumni and Donor Engagement, Colin Hennessy, said.

Hennessy works with donors and the center’s philanthropic campaigns, such as Together, Hawkeyes, which look to draw approximately 300,000 donors, made up not only of alumni. Many of those donors, he said, are seemingly unbothered by overall economic losses, as the foundation has surpassed its previous year’s donation income by 60 percent.

“I’ve been in this business for a while,” he said. “I’ve been through a variety of ups and downs in the markets. It’s really interesting to see how pockets of donors are impacted, and pockets of donors aren’t impacted.”

Hennessy drew upon recent controversies surrounding Harvard University’s $53.2 billion endowment, saying endowments and fund disbursements, especially those that come from donations, are typically pledged to a particular area.

“There’s a lot in the news right now where people are saying, ‘Why don’t you just take your endowment and spend it on X, Y, or Z?’” he said. “The reality is, typically, 90 to 95 percent of the money in any endowment across the U.S. is restricted to a specific purpose.”