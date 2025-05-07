Federal government approves Iowa’s summer food pilot program

The U.S. Department of Food and Nutrition Service approved Iowa’s federal waiver to opt out of summer EBT and create a statewide summer food pilot program Wednesday, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Healthy Kids Iowa, an alternative to the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program, or Summer EBT, that will utilize community providers across the state.

Reynolds’ rejected federal funds for Summer EBT in February 2024, and announced $900,000 in competitive grants for summer meal programs for children two months later. The governor’s grants created 61 new meal sites in 2024, according to Wednesday’s news release.

Reynolds applied for a waiver in August 2024 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to launch an alternative summer meal assistance program, which was rejected under the Biden administration. Reynolds reapplied and was granted the waiver Wednesday under the Trump administration.

The governor has lobbied for federal funding to the states to be more flexible and alter the programs to the state’s needs, including advocating for block grants to states for federal education spending rather than having a U.S. Department of Education.

“Our goal has always been to ensure all Iowa children have access to nutritious, balanced, and wholesome food, while promoting healthy eating habits,” Reynolds said in the Wednesday news release.

Under the new program, Iowa families will receive $40 worth of fresh food for each eligible child per month. Families will be able to select their items to fit their preferences and cultural and dietary needs.

Distribution sites across the state will offer the food, according to the news release, and these sites will be selected in partnership with the Feeding America Foods Banks.

To qualify for the program, an Iowa household must meet the federal poverty level of 185 percent or below and have children ages 4-18 under their care.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Brooke Rollins thanked Reynolds for her leadership and said the department is in full support of the state’s new program, according to the news release.

“State-led innovation across all of USDA’s nutrition programs is simply the right thing to do and we are encouraging governors across the entire country to explore creative ways to provide food for those in need while also doing right by the American taxpayer,” Rollins said in Wednesday’s news release.

Iowa Health and Human Services Director Kelly Garcia said the department is excited to partner with regional food banks to meet the unique needs of communities across the state.

“Healthier children are more likely to lead more successful lives,” Gracia said in Wednesday’s news release. “We must forge a new path and lead the way on promoting healthier lifestyles in our children, so they choose fruits and vegetables over unhealthy options.”

The Iowa Hunger Coalition released a statement Wednesday afternoon and said many questions about how the pilot program will function remain.

“We are concerned about the barriers families may face in accessing this new program and the additional strain it could place on feeding organizations who are already experiencing record-breaking levels of need,” the organization’s statement said.

The statement said the coalition continues to believe that the best way to serve Iowa’s low-income kids during the summer is through the USDA summer meal programs, such as summer meal sites, grab and go sites, and Summer EBT.

“As further details are released about the Healthy Kids Iowa Pilot Program we hope these concerns are addressed to ensure that each and every child who qualifies is served and has their individual nutritional needs met by the program,” the statement said.