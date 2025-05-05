Two takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series loss to Washington

The Iowa baseball team dropped two of three games on the road at Washington over the weekend, losing its first Big Ten series of the season in the process. The Hawkeyes fell to the Huskies in walk-off fashion on Friday and Saturday nights before winning 8-0 on Sunday to avoid the sweep.

Iowa moves to 32-15 on the season and 21-6 in conference play, and still retain a 2.5 game lead over UCLA for first place in the conference standings.

Here are two takeaways from the latest action from Iowa baseball:

Starting pitching dominates

One of the most powerful aspects of the 2025 Iowa baseball team has been the starting pitching. Entering the weekend, the Hawkeyes rotation had a combined earned run average of 3.15 while flexing an impressive 16-2 record.

Despite not earning the wins this weekend, Hawkeye starting pitchers were successful in limiting runs and keeping Husky batters on their heels.

The group finished the weekend with 18 innings pitched, three earned runs, and 27 strikeouts. While not giving the number of innings they usually produce, the unit was able to dominate in other aspects.

The standout performance came from Reese Beuter, who has strung together a handful of strong starts over the past month.

In his last three starts, Beuter has given up just one run in 19 innings of work and piling up 23 strikeouts, and his start against Washington was no different.

In a game where the Hawkeyes needed a victory badly, Beuter shined and threw another gem. Throwing for seven innings again, Beuter allowed zero earned runs while fanning eight batters. He gave Iowa a chance to pile runs on the Washington pitching staff, which it did.

“Reece Beuter was outstanding again today,” Heller told HawkeyeSports. “He was in pretty much complete control for seven innings. Exactly what we needed when the offense hasn’t been clicking.”

Offensive struggles

Throughout Big Ten play, the Iowa offensive unit has shined with runners in scoring position. The Hawkeyes have averaged nine runs per contest since March 7 and have posted the best team batting average in the conference at .307.

But in games one and two this weekend, it was the opposite. Iowa posted a combined four runs over this stretch. Despite the low run count, Iowa tallied 14 hits, and yet, failed to convert.

The most evident example was on Saturday.

Iowa collected seven hits against the Washington pitchers, but accumulated just one run. The team left 11 runners on base in this contest, but ultimately, failed to score.

The Hawkeyes responded to this poor performance by hanging eight runs in Sunday’s series finale. All in all, it was hopefully a blip in the radar from what has happened all season long.

Up Next

Iowa will return to action on Wednesday night for a midweek contest against Illinois-Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. with live radio coverage on the Hawkeye Radio Network.