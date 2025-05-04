Students hold sit-in protest to raise awareness of DEI cuts

As University of Iowa students walked across the Pentacrest on their way to classes Friday afternoon, a small table was set up with a banner reading “sit in and rally.”

People at the table worked to pass out fliers to students and people passing by, but the real event was inside the Old Capitol building, where students and members of Counselors for Social Justice, or CSJ, communed on the second floor.

People visiting the museum of the Old Capitol walked up the stairs of the building and were greeted by about 10 people who sat firmly on the ground beside the Senate Chamber, their messages written clearly on signs taped to their chests: “DEI is essential therapy” and “DEI won’t die.”

The sit-in event was organized by the UI’s Counselors for Social Justice, or CSJ, a student organization that seeks to empower counselors to participate in social justice activities.

As Maura Rost, the treasurer of CSJ, explained, the student organization was inspired to speak up following the elimination of cultural Living Learning Communities at the university and the removal of the African-American studies B.A. and Social Justice B.A.

“We feel, as counselors, that if we ignore the political forces that cause pain, we’re just treating symptoms and then sending people back into the same harm,” Rost said. “That’s why we’re showing up, not just in therapy spaces, but in protest and policy conversations in the community because advocacy is part of our ethical responsibility.”

Rost also expressed concern over House File 269, which, while not signed into law, is a bill that would prohibit public universities from requiring courses or initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion or critical race theory.

Rost and CSJ Vice President-elect Simron Biswas said these courses are essential for counselors because counselors often work with a diverse clientele who may come from a different background than the counselor themself.

“We are trained to be able to be aware of our own biases and to be aware of the impact we’re having on our clients coming from a different cultural background,” Biswas said. “Everyone has a cultural background, everyone has their own set of biases, and it’s just really important for us to be able to be aware of that and to learn about those kinds of topics.”

As students and members of CSJ huddled together in the Old Capitol building, they conversed and introduced themselves to one another, building community as they brought attention to the issues of anti-DEI legislation.

“Community is always here, and that’s what we’re here for,” Andie Leeper, one of those sitting in, said. “We’re here for each other and to advocate for one another. No matter what, that can’t be taken away.”

And while Kai Babcock, another person attending the sit-in and the vice president of Trans Alliance, doesn’t believe there will be immediate change from the sit-in, he believes the more people who attend and protest, the closer they will get to actual change.

“I just hope that if we keep doing enough, they can’t ignore us because that’s what we’ve seen historically,” Babcock said. “The more people fight back, the more these big corporations have to listen. I’m hoping that eventually one sit-in, one protest, one rally will be the last one to push them over the edge.”

Though the weather and threats of rain led to CSJ executives deciding to not have speakers speak at the sit-in, Lauren Davis, a member of CSJ and a master’s student in rehabilitation counseling, explained that while CSJ is a relatively new organization, the organization hopes to continue growing.

“Community is what’s most powerful. There’s power in numbers, and we believe that a lot of our goals align with organizations that also exist on campus,” Davis said. “So, we wanted to try to start building connections like that so there could be lasting impact. And we’re just getting started.”

The sit-in began at 11 a.m. and continued until 2 p.m.