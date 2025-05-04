Soo-Jin Berry leads Iowa softball to 4-0 win over Rutgers

As the Hawkeye faithful settled back into their seats following a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to give Iowa softball a 1-0 lead, shortstop Soo-Jin Berry stepped into the box with a chance to extend the lead.

Rutgers pitcher Ella Harrison struggled to find the strike zone in the third inning, walking three straight Hawkeye hitters and hitting Hannah Lindsay with a pitch to bring in the game’s first run.

Berry took the first pitch for a ball before smacking the next pitch into the right field corner, bringing in two runs to increase the Iowa lead to 3-0.

“I was just patient, waiting for that perfect pitch,” Berry said about her approach before her two-run double. “According to the statbook, I haven’t been very successful these past couple of games, so I wasn’t trying to force anything. I just tried to keep it simple, and I feel like that helped me a lot. Just being more aggressive than I usually am.”

Berry hadn’t recorded a hit in the last six games coming into Sunday’s regular season finale. Berry did, however, reach base in five of those six contests, walking seven times over that stretch.

Berry credits her ability to get back on track to the change in her approach and mentality at the plate.

“Just being a little bit more aggressive,” Berry said. “Hunting better strikes, instead of just waiting for that perfect pitch. I feel like if I’m just hunting strikes, I will be successful.”

As Berry cruised into second base after her double, a big smile swept across her face as the dugout and Hawkeye crowd erupted in excitement for the second-year shortstop.

“I don’t think anyone is happier than she is,” head coach Karl Gollan said. “She’s a competitor, and sometimes, as competitors do when things aren’t going well, they allow it to snowball on themselves.”

“To be able to come up in a clutch moment, when we didn’t have that many opportunities and help the team out, is a deep sigh of relief,” Gollan added. “And I’m hoping she can carry that into next week.”

As the Iowa regular season came to a close with a five-game win streak, Berry and the Hawkeyes look ahead to the Big Ten tournament, where they will likely be a five or six seed.

Iowa’s national tournament fate could be decided based on its performance in the conference tournament, and Berry understands the work that needs to be put in.

“Just working with my teammates, and getting better,” Berry said. “I feel like there’s always room to get better. Practicing the same way we’ve been practicing all season, it’s worked out for us. So I think just keeping the same routine we’ve had going will help.”

“Just keep focusing on the things we’ve been doing,” Gollan added. “A lot of times, you see teams do things a certain way to get in a position to play late in the season, then, once they get there, they feel like they’ve got to change everything. We’re just going to continue doing the same thing, and if we do what we do well, we’re willing to let the chips fall wherever that leads us.”