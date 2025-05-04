Linn County expands services with withdrawal management program

The Linn County Mental Health Access Center in Cedar Rapids is planning to expand its services by adding a withdrawal management program to support individuals experiencing symptoms of substance withdrawal.

The center, which recently marked its fourth anniversary, already provides a sobering unit but seeks to deliver more comprehensive care by addressing both mental health and substance abuse. The focus will be on alcohol and opiate withdrawal, making it the first withdrawal management program attached to a mental health crisis center in Iowa.

The new program will offer medical and psychological care onsite, aiming to reduce the number of patients needing hospitalization.

An on-site substance use counselor will be available to support individuals seeking substance use services. Individuals requesting information about treatment options or how to initiate the process will be able to receive an evaluation to begin services.

For individuals admitted to the crisis inpatient program who are managing both mental health and substance use concerns, the substance use counselor will provide support and coordination for ongoing treatment following discharge.

A sobering unit will also be available, offering a safe environment for individuals intoxicated by drugs or alcohol to sober up.

Instead of being transported to an emergency room or jail, individuals arriving through law enforcement, EMS, or independently will be able to receive assistance in a safe, monitored setting.

“This really does give individuals the autonomy to decide what they want their recovery to look like, so it’s just a little bit different from a setting that exists anywhere else in Iowa right now,” Erin Foster, the director of the Linn County Mental Health Access Center, said.

Foster added that a large percentage of the people who walk in and receive services at the Access Center are struggling with both mental health and substance use.

“The advantage of an Access Center, whether it’s GuideLink in Iowa City or us in Linn County, is we can work in tandem with both sets of professionals to really get the individual data and the help they need,” Foster said.

She believes that although awareness around mental health has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic, stigma surrounding substance use disorder remains a major barrier. There is a growing call for more education and diverse treatment options, allowing individuals to take control of their recovery.

“People still see mental health as a biological issue and substance use as a social issue,” Foster said. “Until there’s a better grasp on the science of addiction, stigma will continue to prevent people from seeking the help they need.”

In Iowa, harm reduction strategies are becoming more prominent, especially in response to the opioid crisis. Advocates with lived experience are pushing for a better understanding and support for those struggling with addiction.

“Addiction is a chronic disease, and like any other, it requires ongoing treatment,” Foster said.

Theresa Graham-Mineart, director of outpatient services at the Abbe Center for Community Mental Health, believes substance use concerns are often either overestimated or underestimated, making it challenging for individuals to recognize when it becomes a problem.

Graham-Mineart said alcohol at sporting events is one such case that can mask the signs of addiction.

“There’s a variety of socialization around substance use. But when it’s a problem, it can be difficult for people to appreciate that early on,” Graham-Mineart said.

She said substance use disorders, like mental illnesses and physical health disorders, are prevalent but treatable.

“Recognizing that there isn’t just one way to find recovery, and that recovery doesn’t look the same for everyone, I think is an important part of supporting other people,” Graham-Mineart said.

Rachael Carr, Johnson County community services manager, said mental health and substance use are often closely linked with similar symptoms. However, historically, mental health has received more funding and resources than substance use disorders.

“I think we’ve seen a real shift for that recently at the local and state level,” Carr said.

When it comes to the increase of resources for people struggling with substance use, Carr believes the situation is more accurately framed as a community issue rather than a problem affecting a specific population.

“Substance use does not discriminate; people from all walks of life, all types of employment, all types of income levels can be dealing with substance use disorders,” Carr said. “These are our neighbors, and these are our family members. The healthier the community we have, in turn, the more successful our community will be.”

Carr emphasized there is no shame in seeking help and support, as these resources are available for that purpose. By normalizing the act of seeking help for substance use and mental health, more individuals will utilize these services, leading to a clearer understanding of the true level of need for such resources.

While the Access Center was expected to open by April 1, it is still awaiting a temporary license from the state, which has been delayed due to regulatory backlogs, Foster said.