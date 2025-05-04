Iowa City Farmers Market opens for the season

Despite a slightly overcast sky, the Iowa City Farmers Market buzzed with energy on its opening day on May 3.

Locals streamed through the rows of vendors, clutching coffee cups and canvas totes as they browsed booths filled with everything from homemade cookies to handmade soaps.

For some vendors, Saturday marked a long-anticipated return. For about 20 vendors, it was a brand-new experience.

Lydia Davis, the founder of Krunch Time Kettle Korn, a local kettle corn brand, was one of the new faces at the market.

Her journey into entrepreneurship, however, began at another farmers market.

“There was a popcorn guy, and we had a newborn, so we walked around and struck up a conversation with him. He offered to get us started and got us trained and going,” Davis said.

Davis said one of the most exciting things about joining the Iowa City market was seeing the number of people and products.

“It’s a little bit smaller, but there’s a lot more people and more produce,” she said, comparing it to her experience vending in Cedar Rapids. “[It’s] fun to see all the people and get out and about.”

Just a few steps away was Scream, a local ice cream shop’s booth.

Unlike most ice cream shops that rely on pre-made mixes to which they add flavorings before freezing, Scream creates its ice cream from scratch, using an on-site pasteurizer to craft each batch.

Every scoop of Scream ice cream is crafted with organic, grass-fed dairy sourced from local farms, exclusively using premium organic whole milk from Radiance Dairy, located in Fairfield, Iowa.

Scream is stocked in more than 12 regional grocery stores, including select Hy-Vee locations, New Pioneer Co-op, Everybody’s Whole Foods, and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

Kate Vigmostad, owner of Scream, added that this is her second year selling at the Iowa City Farmers Market.

“I love everything, it’s the best vibe,” Vigmostad said. “There’s a great community here, and there’s always amazing food.”

Laura McPeterson, a nine-year vendor, sells jewelry and pottery through McPete Clay.

“When you first start selling something, it’s very scary,” McPeterson said.

She began her journey as a vendor at the farmers market and continues to return because of the vibrant downtown atmosphere. All of the jewelry she sells is handmade, offering a unique alternative to what people typically find in stores.

The next market day will be on May 10, and the last day will Oct. 25.