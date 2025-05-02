No. 33 Iowa women’s tennis falls to Georgia Tech at NCAA tournament

The Iowa women’s tennis team saw its season end Friday at the hands of Georgia Tech in the first round of the NCAA tournament, falling to the No. 29 Yellow Jackets, 4-1, in Athens, Georgia.

This was the Hawkeyes’ first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010 and their eighth in program history.

The Hawkeyes entered the tournament by earning an at-large berth. Iowa captured the first win at No. 3 doubles with third-year Pia Kranholdt and fourth-year Barbora Pokorna dominating the Yellow Jackets, 6-1.

Court one saw third-year Tereza Dejnozkova and third-year Nikita Vishwase at No. 1 doubles fall to Georgia Tech, 6-3, while court two held the deciding match for No. 2 doubles. While highly contested, third-year Daianne Hayashida and fourth-year Marisa Schmidt were bested by the Yellow Jackets, 7-6.

Though the contest contained some close matches, Hawkeyes’ singles did not fare much better. Vishwase won in straight sets at No. 6 singles, 6-2, 6-2, on court six, earning Iowa its only point of the contest.

The Yellow Jackets responded by winning three straight matches with Hayashida falling, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles on court one. Court two saw Dejnozkova defeated at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-3. Georgia Tech secured the win over the Hawkeyes in a close match where Kranholdt fell in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-4), at No. 5 singles.

Georgia Tech’s win meant two matches went unfinished, both of which saw the Hawkeyes in close contests. Schmidt was in a 6-4, 6-6, tiebreaker at No. 3 singles while Pokorna was on top in her match with a score of 7-5, 6-5, at No. 4 singles.

“I’m proud of this team and their accomplishments this season,” head coach Sasha Boros told HawkeyeSports. “They put together a great body of work all season long and really moved the program forward.”

Boros added that she is especially proud of seniors Schmidt and Pokorna and credited them as being instrumental in getting the Hawkeyes to the tournament.

“Although we wish we could have advanced today, it came down to a couple key points for the doubles point and a couple key singles matches,” Boros said. “Credit to Georgia Tech for playing better than we did in those moments, but I have no doubt that we will learn a lot from this season. This is a season that will be a great foundation for our program to continue to build upon for continued success in the future.”