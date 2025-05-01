Opinion | The trick to getting out of a rut: wonderful whimsy

Wake up. Go to class. Study. Go to bed. Repeat.

We’re at the point in the semester where nearly everyone has reached burnout with the monotonous schedule of daily life and classes, especially with finals looming and deadlines nearing. Everyone is just trying to make it out alive.

One TikTok trend may have the solution we all need: whimsy, defined as a playfully quaint, unusual or fanciful type of behavior, idea, or humor.

On Feb. 6, creator abigail.bailey0 posted to TikTok, writing “girlies: what are some little things you do to be more whimsical, I love knowing about cute little habits.”

The video currently has nearly 8 million views, over 1 million likes and thousands of comments sharing and delighting in the whimsical side of life.

Some people greet the sun, moon, and stars. Others skip instead of running. Some engage in conversations with their pets, asking about their dining experience and telling them they’re in charge of the house. More wear glittery eye shadow and exuberant clothing. The list goes on and on.

First-year University of Iowa student Lauren Begich adds glitter to her tattoos when she wears a cute outfit. Her and her roommate wake up in the morning by crossing their arms over their chests like vampires and stating intentions for the day in Trasylvanian accents. She calls her room Bethany and motivates herself to clean by thinking “I bet Bethany would love to be swept right now,” or asks her roommate when she’ll be home by saying, “Bethany misses you.”

The whimsy trend is about finding joy and warmth in the little things. It’s about embracing oddities and quirks. It’s comforting in that it allows us to revert back to a childlike place of wonder, peace, and authenticity — a place without worry or strife.

A particularly helpful act of whimsy for students came from one comment under Bailey’s video, reading, “I have a ‘lock in’ tiara that I only get to wear when I have to do a hard task or assignment I’ve been dreading and it reminds me that I’m awesome and can do anything.”

It would thus be advisable for all students to promptly purchase study tiaras.

The trend has extended beyond mere whimsical comments and quirks to envelop the lifestyle more entirely as well, often aligning with the trend of “romanticising.”

Users say affirmations while they do their hair, take extra time for self-care, never miss an opportunity to compliment others, and live life like they’re the main character in a movie. It goes beyond just having fun with life, but also taking care of yourself and others in creative and self-suiting ways.

“I think everyone can benefit from incorporating more childlike whimsy and wonder into their daily lives,” Begich said.

Being whimsical is a great way to slow down, appreciate the world around you, and embrace your inner child. At the end of the day, whimsy is permission to be silly and authentic.

Begich continued, “It’s important to find joy in the small things and to shape your own world. I look forward to the future, both short term and long term, when I incorporate things that make me happy into my routine. Different people find whimsy in different ways, but that’s what makes it so beautiful.”

Indeed it’s the unique joy of whimsy that makes it so productive. No one wants to do the chore of cleaning their room, but if “Bethany” would like to be cleaned, it’s another story. No one wants to study for finals, but if it’s “fancy studying” complete with a tiara, scented candles, feathered pens and ambient lighting then it makes all the difference.

So whether you’re struggling to study, shower, or socialize, think of ways to add in whimsy to motivate yourself and make the task more enjoyable.

Live life like the whimsical main character that you are. Have your intense Elle Woods study sequence, but frolic through flower fields like Anne of Green Gables, dress like Barbie, dream like Dorothy Gale, and make the most of every day like Ferris Bueller.

After all, in the words of Bueller, life moves fast. Take a second to stop and look around. Otherwise, you could miss it.