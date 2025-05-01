Iowa track and field Notebook | Women secure Drake Relays cup, look ahead to senior night

The Iowa track and field team returned home this weekend with new hardware.

For only the second time in program history, the Hawkeyes won the women’s Drake Relays cup. The team is hoping to use this title win as a big momentum builder going into the postseason.

“To be able to hold that trophy and have the video of all of us cheering in it… it was a cool feeling for sure,” Duax said.

Third-year Holly Duax led the weekend for Iowa. She returned home with two flags under her belt in the 100-meter and sprint medley. This win marks the Hawkeyes first ever win in the 100-meter in program history.

Long-distance coach Randy Hasenbank said that some of the runners competed in relays instead of their primary individual event.

That included the sprint medley, where Duax, first-year Damaris Mutanga, fourth-year Lia Love, and fifth-year Alli Bookin-Nosbisch claimed the gold in 3:44.12. This marked Iowa’s first win in the sprint medley since 2019 and earned them honors as program’s best sprint medley.

Duax was proud of that win.

“Everybody that was in the top five of that race ran a really good time, so to be at the top of that was really cool,” Duax said.

Duax won the 100 in 11.98, the program’s first win in that event at Drake.

“I was just so happy to have executed a good race and won, and then… just feeling that sense of being proud of myself,” Duax said.

Duax was happy her family and teammates were there to get to experience the win with her.

“Running for my teammates, running for everybody around, like my parents were able to be there and watch,” Duax said. “The victory lap that you get to take with the flag and everybody is cheering… it’s just a very good environment to be in.”

First-year Alivia Williams, first-year Chioma Nwachukwu, second-year Olivia Lucas, and Mutanga claimed the gold with a time of 3:31.13 in the 4×400-meter relay invite. Third-year Ellie Rickertson, third-year Gabby Cortez, second-year Ali Frandsen, and fourth-year Jaiden Itson won the 4×400 in the university division, finishing in 3:40.67.

Men’s highlights

Third-year Jaylin Holmes, first-year Braedin Zondervan, second-year Josh Pugh, and third-year Ryan Schreiner secured third place in the men’s sprint medley with a time of 3:18.46. This time marked seventh in program history.

The 4×800-meter team of third-year Derek Leicht, second-year James Fingalsen, Schreiner and third-year Terrick Johnson set a then world-leading time. The group secured first place with a time of 7:21.88 to earn them third in program history.

Fourth-year Kalil Johnson, first-year Tyler Kenaga, first-year Drew Dillard, and second-year Kai Graves-Blanks captured first place in the 4×110 hurdles in 57.26, the second-fastest time in the event in program history. Graves-Blanks earned second place in the men’s 110-meter hurdles in 13.75.

After a strong last weekend at Bryan Clay Invitational, first-year Luke Knepp carried that momentum to Drake. He secured third place in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:43.84. He was the top collegiate finisher for the weekend.

Throwers make their mark

The throwers also had a successful turn-out at Drake Relays. Second-year Ryan Johnson won the hammer throw with a 71.16-meter heave, while third-year Sean Smith finished second with a 65.97-meter throw.

First-year Bryce Ruland had an impressive showing that earned him the win. His 57.62-meter discus throw notched him eighth all-time at Iowa. On the women’s side, second-year Sydnie Smith won the discus with a 52.30-meter throw.

Indianola

Some of the Iowa runners and hurdlers took a trip to Indianola, Iowa, to compete in the Kip Janvrin Open. The highlight at Indianola was first-year Braedin Zondervan who claimed second in the men’s 400-meter with a time of 48.13 seconds.

Looking ahead

The track and field team gets a break from traveling this weekend. They will host the Musco Twilight at the Francis X. Cretzmeyer Outdoor Track & Field Complex in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes will honor and recognize 19 seniors on Saturday.

The majority of the runners and throwers are expected to compete this weekend, subject to change after the Drake Relays.