Reynolds signs cellphone ban in classrooms into law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Wednesday restricting the use of cellphones in state classrooms.

House File 782 was a priority for Reynolds this legislative session. The law bars the use of personal electronic devices — smartphones, mobile phones, and video game devices, among others — from being used during instructional time in classrooms.

The law allows, and encourages, school districts to implement further restrictions.

A Pew Research Center survey found 72 percent of high school teachers say students being distracted by cellphones is a major problem in their classrooms.

Some school districts, such as the Iowa City Community School District, already have restrictions in place. In an April 8 school board meeting, an update was given on the success of the policy, which went into effect in January.

Brady Shutt, the grade 7-12 social studies curriculum coordinator, reported 88 percent of respondents to a March survey of secondary staff members said the policy was either effective or highly effective.

“As many schools around the state who have enacted their own cellphone policies have already seen, these changes will not only improve the learning environment for students, but the school interactions they have with each other and their teachers,” Reynolds said in a Monday news release.

Reynolds pointed to Hoover High School in Des Moines, which also enacted cellphone restrictions, as a sign of success.

According to Reynolds’ news release, the school has seen a 14 percent increase in As and Bs, the failure rate was cut in half to 12 percent, and out-of-school suspension rates are down to 60 percent.

“I can’t wait to see the results a year from now,” Reynolds said in the news release.

The governor’s restrictions will roll into effect on July 1 and will be enforced in the following school year.

The law requires Iowa’s Department of Education and Department of Public Safety to consult with schools to revise emergency operation plans.

The law requires bans on cellphones include exceptions, such as for students who are English Second Language leaders, have a 504 plan, or have an Individualized Education Program.

Parents will be able to petition for their student’s use of a cellphone during class periods.