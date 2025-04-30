Review | This horror film will not keep you up ‘Until Dawn’

A group of friends, missing sisters, and the supernatural world. This is the basic idea behind both the video game and movie versions of “Until Dawn.” But it feels like that is where their similarities end.

The 2015 video game follows a group of eight friends as they come together a year after a tragic incident. This meetup is planned by Josh, voiced by Rami Malek, whose twin sisters went missing the year before.

The player plays as different characters throughout each chapter of the game, trying to keep them all alive. The game follows the rules of the butterfly effect so that every decision made causes a change later down the line.

In between each chapter, the player also interacts with a psychiatrist named Alan Hill, voiced by Peter Stormare, who returns in the film.

This interactive game has been a fan favorite for a long time, which is why the announcement of a movie adaptation was highly anticipated. But the excitement quickly died out when the trailer was released.

The film strays far from the game, following five friends as they search for a missing sibling. Clover, played by Ella Rubin, is on a mission to search for her sister Melanie, played by Maia Mitchell, who has been missing for a year.

At a gas station, Clover interacts with the clerk, who later turns out to be Dr. Alan Hill, and is directed to Glore Valley. As the group of five arrives at this abandoned small town, they do not realize they have walked into a trap.

The story follows the group as they maneuver through a hellscape involving dying and coming back to life every night. The first four nights were shown in extreme detail, but it quickly went downhill from there.

I thought this movie had some promise, despite it being different from the game. But when the characters woke up to face night 5, it was quickly revealed that they had forgotten all the nights in between, which the audience sees in brief snippets, and then it became night 13.

To me, this was such a cop-out. I would have rather seen less detail from those first few nights to get more of the horrors the group went through later.

If the creators of the video game wanted to make a movie adaptation, they should have stuck with the same concept. Instead, they decided to make the film a sequel to the game. But this was not a known fact until the release date.

While I can acknowledge some of the scenes felt similar to the game, or there were moments where I could see a connection to the original, I wish it were a true adaptation. If the creators wanted a sequel, I think it would have been better done through a second video game.

Either way, I think this movie could be improved in so many ways. Not only were the actual characters in the film forgettable, but some of the monsters were as well. It did not have the scare factor the game once did, and it added to many things the creators simply could not pull off.

The only thing this movie made me feel was that movie adaptations of games never work out.