Purdue transfer safety Ty Hudkins commits to Iowa football

Purdue transfer safety Ty Hudkins has committed to Iowa football, he announced April 29. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound defensive back fills a much needed void in the Hawkeye secondary.

Hudkins became Iowa football’s second transfer addition to its passing defense as they landed South Dakota cornerback Shahid Barros on April 25. He was mainly a special teams player throughout all 12 appearances for the Boilermakers last season as a true freshman. Hudkins has three years of eligibility remaining.

Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Hudkins was a 2024 three-star recruit coming out of Forest Hills Central High School. He logged 98 tackles and five interceptions on the way to earning Associated Press Division 3-4 Player of the Year in Michigan for his senior season.

He originally committed to Northwestern but flipped to Purdue in September 2023. Hudkins chose the Boilermakers over several other Division-I programs in Minnesota, Tulane, and Air Force.

Now, Hudkins makes the five-hour trek west to Iowa City, where he hopes to guide the Hawkeyes back to national prominence after a subpar 8-5 2024 campaign.