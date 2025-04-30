Iowa men’s basketball lands previous Drake recruit Tate Sage following Ben McCollum’s arrival

Former Drake Bulldog basketball recruit Tate Sage announced his commitment to the Hawkeye men’s basketball team on Wednesday, following head coach Ben McCollum to Iowa City.

Per a post on his personal account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sage announced his commitment to the almost completely fresh Iowa men’s basketball team that parted ways with Fran McCaffery and brought in McCollum from Des Moines.

Sage had received offers from Tulsa, Lindenwood, and Missouri State before making his commitment to Drake. However, Sage recently made the decision to release his national letter of intent to Drake University and follow McCollum to be a Hawkeye.

“I just want to go play for coach McCollum and play with them,” Sage told the Des Moines Register. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Sage averaged 13.1 points along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists during his senior season of high school. The Weatherford, Oklahoma, native stands at 6-foot-7 and was a 4A All-State team selection during his final year.

Sage accumulated an astonishing 110-12 record in four years with one state championship and two state runner-up appearances. He is just the latest addition to McCollum’s squad and will add versatility to the Hawkeyes next season as McCollum continues to build his roster around his name.