Iowa City man pleads not guilty in Gilbert Street shooting

An Iowa City man, Antavis M.W. Watson, 44, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the alleged March 29 shooting of 38-year-old Elijah Williams, has filed a plea of not guilty.

Watson, who had reportedly feuded with Williams shortly before the shooting, allegedly approached a vehicle with Williams and another individual sitting inside on the 1600 block of South Gilbert Street and fired multiple shots, according to the criminal complaint. Williams was struck and later died of his injuries at University of Iowa Health Care.

Watson has also pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and attempted murder, referring to the other individual in the vehicle with Williams, both felonies according to Iowa law.

While Watson is not eligible for bond on the count of first-degree murder, he is being held on approximately $1 million bond for the other two charges.

According to court documents, a case management conference has been set for May 16 and a trial for July 8.