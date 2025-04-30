Hancher’s 2026 Broadway series lineup is here

Hancher Auditorium has announced its next Broadway series for 2026, having debuted its first series in 2023.

“Kinky Boots”: Inspired by true events, this award-winning musical tells the story of Charlie Price, who must team up with a cabaret performer and drag queen to save his father’s shoe factory. “Kinky Boots” first premiered in 2012 in Chicago. The production will be playing at Hancher from January 23-25, 2026.

“Clue”: From board game to movie to the Broadway stage, “Clue” is based on the classic murder mystery surrounding six unique characters and one dead host. The stage play first premiered in Pennsylvania in 2017. Hancher will host this dinner party from February 6-8, 2026.

“The Music Man”: This musical hits a little closer to home when traveling salesman Harold Hill cons the people of River City, Iowa, into investing in a boys’ band that he never intends to organize. But his motives shift when he falls in love with the local librarian. This Tony-winning musical first premiered in 1957. The heartwarming classic will whirl through Hancher from March 27-20, 2026.

“Beetlejuice”: When Beetlejuice was summoned to the Broadway stage for the first time in 2019, the musical became an immediate hit. The story stays true to the 1988 Tim Burton movie by the same name, following Lydia as she simultaneously confronts grief over her mother’s passing and the three ghosts who have taken up residence in her new house. “Beetlejuice” will be playing at Hancher from May 1-3, 2026.

“RENT in Concert”: For one night only, a cast of vocalists and instrumentalists will perform a symphonic spin on the full score of Jonathan Larson’s “RENT,” a musical about a close-knit group of artists and musicians struggling to survive in New York in the mid-to-late 1980s. “RENT” originally premiered in 1996, and Hancher will host the concert cast on March 1, 2026.

Hancher members can enjoy discounts on purchases and favored seating. Any prospective members can purchase subscriptions starting June 9. Performance tickets will go on sale on July 21.