The Daily Iowan

DITV: Student Tour Guides Play a Vital Role In Iowa’s Admissions Office

It all starts with a tour, the University of Iowa’s incredible team of student tour guides play a vital role at the University.
Cole Krueger, DITV News
April 30, 2025
